L.A.B Returns With Brand New Single 'Oh No (Pt. 2)'

Off the heels of the announcement of their upcoming return to the U.S. in 2024, New Zealand's L.A.B return with their new single, “Oh No (Pt. 2),” out now via Easy Star Records / Loop NZ. With a driving groove and group vocals, the funk-flavored track is dripping with soul, driven by the unmistakable vocals from frontman Joel Shadbolt.

The new single closes out an incredibly busy year for the band, which has seen them sell out shows in the Netherlands, United Kingdom, United States, Australia & at home in New Zealand, with a new album set to be released in February 2024. The band also recently took home Best Single at the 2023 Rolling Stone Awards for their track “Take It Away,” an award voted on by the global Rolling Stone editors & select music journalists.

2024 will find the band busy with touring including two sold-out shows in New Zealand alongside the legendary Sublime With Rome. Following that they'll head over to Electric Avenue Festival in New Zealand before making their way to the U.S. Their first stop will be in Hawai'i for two co-headline shows with Iration in March, then in Las Vegas, NV for Holo Holo before a return performance at the iconic California Roots festival wrapped around a run of over a dozen headline shows to be announced soon! See below for a full list of dates!

Their previous single 'Casanova' recently went to #1 on New Zealand radio and is currently in rotation at 11 Triple AAA stations in the US. The band has 500 million streams across all DSPs and is just beginning to focus on the North American market.

L.A.B's groove blends an eclectic mix of reggae, blues, funk, rock and electronic - all combining to create a sound entirely their own. Formed by Brad Kora, L.A.B comprises his brother Stu Kora, Ara Adams-Tamatea, Miharo Gregory & frontman Joel Shadbolt. Featuring former members of two of New Zealand's premier acts Kora & Katchafire, L.A.B have made their name on the live stages of New Zealand & Australia.

The past five years have seen them release a new album each year, while becoming a mainstay in the NZ Music Charts and on the festival circuit, headlining every major festival across New Zealand and Australia from the Byron Bay Bluesfest & WOMAD to Rhythm and Vines & One Love.

L.A.B's 2022 summer run of sold-out stadiums saw them perform to over 70,000 people in Australia & New Zealand, including a sold-out show at Auckland's iconic Western Springs. This was followed directly with their first performances in the United States, capped off with a performance at the iconic California Roots Festival & a sold-out Hawaiian show. October saw their debut European shows, selling out both Paradiso in Amsterdam & the 02 Forum in London. The band have been recently profiled & spotlighted globally by Dolby with an Artist Spotlight video.

The band has cemented themselves on the NZ charts, with singles like “In The Air” and “Why Oh Why” both reaching Number One. Their accomplishments include all five albums reaching multi-platinum status, alongside 17 multi-Platinum singles & 11 Gold singles.

TOUR DATES

Dec 28th, 2023 - Tauranga, NZ - Wharepai Domain - SOLD OUT

Jan 5th, 2024 - Nelson, NZ - Trafalgar Centre - SOLD OUT

Feb 24th, 2024 - Christchurch, NZ - Electric Avenue Festival

Mar 1st, 2024 - Maui, HI - Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Mar 2nd, 2024 - Honolulu, HI - Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell

Mar 29th, 2024 - Byron Bay, AUS - Byron Bay Blues Festival

Apr 27th, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - Holo Holo Music Festival

May 25th, 2024 - Monterey, CA - CaliRoots Festival

May-Jun 2024 - USA Headline Tour *to be announced*