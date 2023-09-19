LA3C Featuring Headliners Erykah Badu and Herbie Hancock Returns to DTLA

LA3C returns for its second year, with an updated focus on the best of LA’s music, food, and film scenes. Open to all ages, the festival takes place in DTLA’s Historic Core from Friday, November 10 to Sunday, November 12, and activates four of LA’s most iconic venues: Theatre at the Ace Hotel, Los Angeles Theatre, Orpheum Theatre, and Palace Theatre, alongside several surrounding lots. LA3C brings together a wide range of artists, tastemakers, performers, and vendors to celebrate the uniqueness of LA.

See a full list of planned performances and celebrated vendors to be featured throughout the weekend. In addition, see an overview of Marketplace on Main, featuring chefs and concepts from across Los Angeles and Bazaar on Broadway, showcasing Black Market Flea, which highlights the top business and creatives in the black community.

PERFORMANCES:

Headliners Erykah Badu and Herbie Hancock will play some of the most intimate theater shows of their careers (Orpheum and Ace), Flying Lotus and LA jazz legends Robert Glasper and Terrace Martin will take over the Theatre at the Ace Hotel and indie darlings Nick Hakim, Julie Byrne and John Carroll Kirby take over the Palace.

Additional performances by Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, Marc Rebillet, Sudan Archives, Fred Armisen, Lonnie Holley, Aja Monet, Pauli the PSM, Novena Carmel, Shabazz Palaces, Yrsa Daley-Ward with The Josh Craig, Acyde, Siobhan Bell, Kilo Kish, Salami Rose Joe Louis, Def Rain and pop-up performances by Feels Like Floating.

MARKETPLACE ON MAIN:

LA3C collaborated with Biite Club to curate a 50,000 square foot outdoor dining plaza featuring chefs and concepts from across Los Angeles. The wide-reaching selection of veteran and emerging vendors includes original collaborations (Estrano X Pearl River Deli), accolade-distinguished operations (Bridgetown Roti, Thunderbolt, Speak Cheezy), pitmasters and live fire cooking (A's BBQ, Campo é Carbon), Michelin Bib Gourmands (Simon Seafood, Quarters Korean BBQ, Bee Taqueria), concept debuts by proven operators (Leonardo's Pasta Bar, Happy Friday Coffee) and much more.

The Marketplace will also offer a curated bar program, DJ performances by Questlove and Novena Carmel, a live performance by Kamasi Washington, and a weekend closing party with the Do-Over.

BAZAAR ON BROADWAY:

LA3C attendees will get to experience the festivals first-ever Bazaar on Broadway featuring Black Market Flea. Since arriving on the scene in 2021, Black Market Flea radicalized what it means to be a seller’s space in LA by prioritizing black businesses, creators, and above all community.

This event has soared in popularity, serving as a launchpad for notable brands, and has featured artists such as Anderson Paak, Isaiah Rashad and Saba. The Bazaar will also feature In Sheep’s Clothing, a cultural haven for vinyl and analog enthusiasts in Los Angeles, featuring an intensive catalog of classics and rarities. Even more impressive than the musical artifacts they sell is the community they create through events such as hi-fi listening parties, live DJ sets and highly-curated album release shows.

LA3C’s film programming will be presented by Women Under the Influence (WUTI). WUTI celebrates cinema driven by women through bespoke events and media. Since the project’s inception in 2015, WUTI has built a large, loyal and vocal audience of creatives eager to share in the stories WUTI presents. WUTI is a trusted source known for bringing A-list talent together with diverse audiences to produce unique, memorable and meaningful experiences.

The Los Angeles Community Action Network is LA3C’s official non-profit partner. A portion of all ticket sales will benefit this organization.