LA Trio WILD Announce Debut LP 'Goin' Back'

Today, LA indie-folk trio WILD announces their debut full-length record, Goin' Back, is set for release on January 15, 2021 via Nettwerk. "'Goin' Back' is something we've been working towards for a long time," the band says. "We feel it embodies everything we stand for as a band and shows all our growth throughout the years. We're so happy to have made this record and can't wait for you to hear it."

To celebrate the upcoming release, the band shares their upbeat and heartfelt new single, "Friend Like You." They explain, "There's a lot of nods to our longest closest friends in here, (you got my back since 92, ride or die, made up our own language, etc). Simply, it's just about friends that you can always count on and will be there for you no matter how long it's been since you've seen them last. We need our ride or die crew more than ever!"

The songs on Goin' Back were born from a fruitful writing trip to Nashville, but WILD felt it was important to return home to Los Angeles to record. "We make 'L.A. Folk.' If you go to Oregon, Tennessee, or Texas, the genre sounds different. This is what folk would sound like in Los Angeles because of the production and the hooks."

The record will include all six tracks from their 2020 EP, Yours & Mine, including This Is Our Time," which cracked 1.5 million+ Spotify streams and soundtracked a national Mazda commercial. It will also include their recent collaboration with Zac Barnett of American Authors on the title track and several unreleased songs.

