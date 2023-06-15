LA Rock Band Blame My Youth Announce Fall Dates With 311 And AWOLNATION

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

LA-based rock band and Big Loud Rock signees Blame My Youth are quickly revealing themselves as one of the busiest and hardest working bands in rock in 2023.

By recently completing a run supporting HARDY on his acclaimed the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour, Blame My Youth has also announced 11 U.S. appearances across the midwest for the fall supporting 311 and AWOLNATION. Tickets for all shows are on sale now HERE, and a full listing of dates can be found below.

An anthem about perseverance and whose towering chorus aims for the cheap seats, Blame My Youth’s latest single, “Prizefighter,” is now currently in rotation on SiriusXM Octane and has been heard on ESPN’s “Top Rank Boxing,” Fox Sports  and “Fire Country” on CBS.

The song was also recently featured as the theme of WWE’s Night Of Champions, leading to the band obtaining the largest sync impact of any rock act and the fourth largest theme song by both video views and engagements. “Prizefighter” follows the high-energy and guitar hook-heavy alternative rock song “They Only Love You When You’re Dead” and “SOS,” Blame My Youth’s exciting collaboration with OCTAVIO the Dweeb.

Sean Van Vleet has played the biggest of stages (Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, The Late Show, etc.), went on tour with massive acts (Death Cab for Cutie, Alkaline Trio, Deerhunter, etc.) and worked on songs that appeared in major TV shows, video games, and commercials. So it’s no surprise that as soon as Van Vleet formed Blame My Youth, the band immediately saw their first single, “Right Where You Belong,” land as the closing credits theme on the GRAMMY-nominated soundtrack of Bill & Ted Face the Music, and their follow-up, “Fantastic,” picking up millions of streams and hitting the top 30 on the Active Rock radio charts. 

After a trio of Danny Wimmer Presents festival appearances announcing their arrival as a band, Blame My Youth spent the summer of 2022 touring across the UK and the U.S. With their debut, Dance With My Demons EP, the band worked with chart-topping producer Joey Moi to craft the infectious rock songs that spark in the vocalist’s ever-running mind.

This collection brings with it the rambunctious singalong tunes Blame My Youth is becoming known for, showcasing a rebellious mix of Van Vleet’s complex emotional lyricism and unforgettable hooks, with each track further solidifying why many believe the band is set to be one of 2023’s breakout artists.

Blame My Youth will be making the following appearances this fall. Dates below with more to be added soon. 

Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER
19 — Clive, IA — Horizon Events Center *
20 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center *
23 — Hammond, IN — Horseshoe Hammond *
24 — Prior Lake, MN — Mystic Lake Casino *
26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory *
27 — Cedar Rapids, IA — McGrath Amphitheater *
29 — La Vista, NE — The Astro Amphitheater *
30 — Wichita, KS — Wave *

OCTOBER
01 — Kansas City, MO — Grinders KC *
04 — Grand Junction, CO — Amphitheater at Las Colonies Park *
05 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union *

* — supporting 311, AWOLNATION

Photo Credit: Alex Ayala



