Mar. 22, 2023  

LA Psych-Rock Trio Magna Zero Embrace The Void On New LP 'The Great Nothing'

Following the critical success of their debut EP 'All Must Go', LA psych-rock trio Magna Zero announce the release of their first LP, The Great Nothing. The act has influences of bands like Floyd, Radiohead, Tool, QOTSA, The Cure, Jane's Addiction.

Rich in sonic versatility, the eleven songs of Magna Zero's "The Great Nothing" are a thrilling joyride past distant stars towards the mystic void, which ultimately lies within each of us and is the key to inner peace. As the songs explode and whisper, caress and shred, hope for a compassionate future emerges intact.

The band describes The Great Nothing as a journey to 'be free and let go,' to 'give up oneself to find the self', and to 'become nothing by paradoxically experiencing unity with everything'.

Magna Zero is: Chris DiCesare (guitar), Jason Moore (vocals/bass/keys), David Aubrey (drums).

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1QUMVk0j5driCJnuO6OUMj



