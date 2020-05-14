LA-Based Band All Things Blue Share New Single 'CHAD'

Los Angeles-based dream punk duo All Things Blue are excited to present their new single "Chad" the first song to be lifted from their debut full-length album, Get Bit, due later this year. The song premiered today at PopMatters and will be available this Friday on all streaming services to add to your favorite playlists. Led by frontwoman India Coombs and collaborator Jon Joseph, All Things Blue traverse genres and sounds; one moment flirting with abrasive garage-punk, the next - soaring psych-pop - with "CHAD" sitting somewhere between the spirited psychedelia of Melody's Echo Chamber and the exhilarating alt-pop of St. Vincent.

A gnawing f*ck you love song about having your heart dangling by someone else's hook for too long, with Coombs' hysterical vocals perfectly juxtaposing the swirling beauty of the guitars and keyboards behind her. The single is accompanied by a spellbinding music video, written and directed by India herself, in collaboration with cinematographer Josh Beavers.



About the song singer India says, "See-saws are fun until you're riding an emotional see-saw; when you want someone that doesn't want you, but makes sure to keep you around. Sometimes you only realise in retrospect; that person was just a Chad. Also during the whole vocal take I was holding Jon's week old baby boy which is why I laugh at the end cause he fell asleep."



The band's debut album covers everything from pensive love songs to directly addressing social issues and political ironies. India herself compares the album to Gabriel Garcia Márquez's ever-relevant novel Love In The Time of Cholera. The band's new material promises love, however ethereal it may seem, at the end of a very dark tunnel, if not somewhere along the way.



India and Jon originally met in Los Angeles at the age of 18, having both independently moved to the city; Coombs driving across the country in her broken down pickup truck from Philadelphia, and Jon hailing from further south in California. The pair wasted no time becoming friends and firing out an eclectic assortment of demos. They did so namelessly for some time, but eventually settled on "All Things Blue". The name itself was coined by India's late mother, who, when India was having trouble getting by in the rough and overpriced world that is Los Angeles, told her that she was just feeling blue and sometimes all things are blue for a bit but they'll get better.

