Kyshona Celebrates the Solstice With Uplifting New Single 'Rise the Tide'

Critically-acclaimed, Nashville-based artist Kyshona has released her latest single "Ride The Tide," a swampy, foot-stomping anthem about how when one of us is supported and excels, the tide rises for everyone, inspired by her fellow artists, activists, and change-makers.

"Over the past three years, I have seen it all around me--from acknowledgment of things that are wrong in the music industry to people lending support, giving space, and making strides," Kyshona says. "As artists in our community are finally being placed in the spotlight, with each success we have individually, we rise the tide together. This song acknowledges and celebrates that--and is meant as a call of encouragement to keep doing the work that isn't always easy."

"Rise The Tide" follows "Out Loud," a song she wrote with friend and fellow artist Caroline Spence, about braving the silence to speak a difficult truth. The video was created by Nashville-based, Emmy-nominated animator Katie Callahan in collaboration with Salt Lake City illustrator Molly Powers.

"This video captures the feeling one may have when they speak their truth, that you're speaking into the void," Kyshona says.

"But the power of using your voice is that the sound creates ripple effects that go on forever. One day, those sound waves will reach someone and you'll realize you were never really alone," she adds. "It's not always easy to say what you need or to tell someone about something that happened to you, but it is important to find the words to do so when you're ready. It's equally important to let folks around you know that you are listening."

The importance of listening is a central theme of Kyshona's music. In 2020, she released the appropriately-titled LP Listen, which was lauded by NPR, Billboard, Rolling Stone, No Depression, The Bluegrass Situation, The Nashville Scene, and more.

Kyshona is an artist ignited by untold stories, and the capacity of those stories to thread connection in every community. With the background of a licensed music therapist, the curiosity of a writer, the patience of a friend, the vision of a social entrepreneur, the resolve of an activist, and the voice of a singer, Kyshona is unrelenting in her pursuit for the healing power of song.

She lends her voice and music to those that feel they have been silenced or forgotten. She facilitates writing sessions with groups and individuals who feel left out or marginalized, in hopes of reconnecting those who are divided. In 2021, she founded charitable organization Your Song,* which currently provides therapeutic songwriting sessions with at-risk and marginalized youth, with the elderly to aid in memory care/recovery, with incarcerated populations and those re-entering society, with those experiencing addiction and those in recovery, as well as programming geared towards women's health and healing, strengthening bonds between new parents and their children, and more.

Kyshona's song "Listen" became an anthem for many in 2020. Of her album, one fan reviewer wrote: "Amidst these hard, divisive times this set of songs is a salve for the grief many of us are feeling about resulting loss of family, friends, and community." Audiences will find a common thread of empowerment, overcoming adversity, and finding hope in her work. The show doesn't end when the last song is sung. After her powerful performances, concertgoers often ask, "What can I do?" Her response? "Listen."

Kyshona is currently on tour, dates are listed below. Be sure to follow her via the links below for all the latest news and updates.

Listen to the new single here:

TOUR DATES

6/24 - Musicians Corner - Nashville, TN

7/9 - PaoliFest - Paoli, IN

7/16 - Elm Street Cultural Arts - Woodstock, GA

7/22 - Hillside Festival - Guelph, ON

8/7 - Sundays On The River @ Olivette Riverside Pavillion - Asheville, NC

8/10 - The Ramkat - Winston-Salem, NC*

8/15 - Prescott Park Arts Festival - Portsmouth, NH

8/16 - CHIRP - Ridgefield, CT

8/17 - Woodbridge Wednesdays - Woodbridge, NJ

8/18 - Live At The Archway - Brooklyn, NY

8/21 - LOUD - Huntington, WV*

8/23 - Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA*

8/24 - Avalon Theatre - Easton, MD*

9//9 - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - Bristol, TN

9/14-9/17 - AmericanaFest - Nashville, TN

11/4 - Moab Folk Festival - Moab, UT



*w/ Shovels & Rope