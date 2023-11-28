Kylie Morgan Sets Headlining 'Making It Up As I Go' Tour for Spring 2024

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m. CT.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 2 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

Kylie Morgan Sets Headlining 'Making It Up As I Go' Tour for Spring 2024

EMI Records Nashville rising star Kylie Morgan will embark on her second headlining run, the Making It Up As I Go Tour, kicking off February 29 in Grand Rapids, MI. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m. CT at Click Here.

Performing in major markets including Chicago, San Diego, Las Vegas and over a dozen more, her spring tour dates also include a high-profile festival appearance at Stagecoach, and a home state show in Oklahoma. Kylie is currently on her first arena trek, supporting Old Dominion on the No Bad Vibes Tour through December.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do was be on stage and have people singing my words back to me,” shares Kylie. “This past year I have had that dream come true night after night. I am extremely grateful for this next chapter and seeing it on a tour of my very own, with incredible people to help me make it happen by my side.”

Kylie Morgan’s Making It Up As I Go Tour Dates:

2/29 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation
3/1 – Chicago, IL – Joe’s on Weed St.
3/2 – West Chester, OH – Lori’s Roadhouse
3/21 – Fort Myers, FL – The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon
3/22 – Fort Walton Beach, FL – The Block
4/12 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
4/13 – Rootstown, OH – Dusty Armadillo
4/19 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Coast City Country Festival*
4/20 – Tacoma, WA – Steel Creek
4/21 – Portland, OR – Ponderosa Lounge & Grill
4/25 – San Diego, CA – Moonshine Beach
4/26 – Las Vegas, NV – Stoney’s Rockin’ Country
4/27 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach*
5/3 – Oklahoma City, OK – Oklahoma Ranch
5/10 – Warrendale, PA – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
5/11 – Indianapolis, IN – 8 Second Saloon

* = denotes festival appearance

The tour announcement follows Kylie’s recent signing with WME for global representation. The singer-songwriter will be represented by the agency’s Morgan Kenney and Aaron Tannenbaum.

“We've long admired Kylie and her music, and now find ourselves incredibly fortunate to be part of her team,” share Kenney and Tannenbaum. “Kylie is a true talent and pours her heart and passion into everything she does. We’re thrilled to have her at WME and excited for the road ahead.”

Kylie recently released her debut full-length album, Making It Up As I Go, featuring 12 tracks written or co-written by the artist. The album, praised by The Tennessean, “has her further along her creative path … and nearer to golden acclaim than ever.” Kylie’s bold breakout single, “If He Wanted To He Would,” set the stage for the project and landed her first-ever CMT Music Awards nomination for Female Breakthrough Video of the Year.

About Kylie Morgan:

Kylie Morgan has quickly proven herself to be a relatable storyteller and an engaging live performer. The Oklahoma native is known for baring her soul in her confessional lyrics and leaving her heart on the stage. At 14, she began touring full-time and hasn’t slowed down, checking off bucket-list appearances including her Grand Ole Opry debut and a successful first-ever headlining tour.

She performed at Nissan Stadium for CMA Fest, has taken the stage at major festivals, and is currently on the road with Old Dominion for her first arena trek on the band’s No Bad Vibes Tour. The CMT Music Awards-nominated “If He Wanted To He Would” hit country radio’s Top 40 and helped set the stage for Kylie’s new album Making It Up As I Go, out now.

The EMI Records Nashville recording artist wrote or co-wrote each of the project’s 12 tracks – authentic, reflective, and empowering. Resonating with fans, Kylie’s music has amassed more than 400 million streams. Kylie aims for listeners to see themselves within the songs on Making It Up As I Go. In turn, she hopes they can find the words they may not know how to say through her music.




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Avenged Sevenfold Announces 2024 Dates of North American Tour Photo
Avenged Sevenfold Announces 2024 Dates of North American Tour

Avenged Sevenfold has announced the third leg of their Life is But A Dream… North American tour, featuring support from Poppy and Sullivan King. The tour begins March 6 in Buffalo, NY, with stops in Toronto, ON, Raleigh, NC, Pittsburgh, PA and more before concluding in Newark, NJ on March 31.

2
Prateek Kuhad Releases New EP Mulaqat Photo
Prateek Kuhad Releases New EP 'Mulaqat'

PRATEEK KUHAD has released a new EP titled 'MULAQAT.' A five-track collection highlighting Kuhad's gentle vocals and instrumentation, the release was heralded by singles “O Piya” and title track “Mulaqat.” “Mulaqat” was shared alongside an official music video starring famed Indian actress Tara Sutaria, which has amassed nearly four million views.

3
FELICITY Releases Kill Em All Feat. Discrepancies Photo
FELICITY Releases 'Kill 'Em All' Feat. Discrepancies

Orlando trash rock band FELICITY has unleashed their brand new single “Kill ‘Em All”, out now via Zodhiac Records. Featuring rap rock group Discrepancies, “Kill ‘Em All” sets a blistering pace as it calls out deception and hypocrisy. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

4
Lukas Nelson & Potr Confirm 2024 Headline Tour Photo
Lukas Nelson & Potr Confirm 2024 Headline Tour

Lukas Nelson and his longtime band, POTR, will continue to tour through next year including newly confirmed headline shows at Seattle’s Showbox, Portland’s Crystal Ballroom, San Francisco’s The Fillmore (two nights), San Diego’s The Sound, Los Angeles’ The Bellwether and Las Vegas’ Brooklyn Bowl among many others.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Lukas Nelson & Potr Confirm 2024 Headline TourLukas Nelson & Potr Confirm 2024 Headline Tour
Video: Watch Kathryn Hahn in New Agatha Harnkness Spin-Off Series Footage With Patti LuPoneVideo: Watch Kathryn Hahn in New Agatha Harnkness Spin-Off Series Footage With Patti LuPone
Apple Music Debuts Year-End 'Replay' Charts For 2023Apple Music Debuts Year-End 'Replay' Charts For 2023
Chris Janson Keeps Taking Us Down the 'Holiday Road' As We Head Into the Most Magical Time of YearChris Janson Keeps Taking Us Down the 'Holiday Road' As We Head Into the Most Magical Time of Year

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD