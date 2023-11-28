Kylie Morgan Sets Headlining 'Making It Up As I Go' Tour for Spring 2024

EMI Records Nashville rising star Kylie Morgan will embark on her second headlining run, the Making It Up As I Go Tour, kicking off February 29 in Grand Rapids, MI. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m. CT at Click Here.

Performing in major markets including Chicago, San Diego, Las Vegas and over a dozen more, her spring tour dates also include a high-profile festival appearance at Stagecoach, and a home state show in Oklahoma. Kylie is currently on her first arena trek, supporting Old Dominion on the No Bad Vibes Tour through December.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do was be on stage and have people singing my words back to me,” shares Kylie. “This past year I have had that dream come true night after night. I am extremely grateful for this next chapter and seeing it on a tour of my very own, with incredible people to help me make it happen by my side.”

Kylie Morgan’s Making It Up As I Go Tour Dates:

2/29 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

3/1 – Chicago, IL – Joe’s on Weed St.

3/2 – West Chester, OH – Lori’s Roadhouse

3/21 – Fort Myers, FL – The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

3/22 – Fort Walton Beach, FL – The Block

4/12 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

4/13 – Rootstown, OH – Dusty Armadillo

4/19 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Coast City Country Festival*

4/20 – Tacoma, WA – Steel Creek

4/21 – Portland, OR – Ponderosa Lounge & Grill

4/25 – San Diego, CA – Moonshine Beach

4/26 – Las Vegas, NV – Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

4/27 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach*

5/3 – Oklahoma City, OK – Oklahoma Ranch

5/10 – Warrendale, PA – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

5/11 – Indianapolis, IN – 8 Second Saloon



* = denotes festival appearance

The tour announcement follows Kylie’s recent signing with WME for global representation. The singer-songwriter will be represented by the agency’s Morgan Kenney and Aaron Tannenbaum.

“We've long admired Kylie and her music, and now find ourselves incredibly fortunate to be part of her team,” share Kenney and Tannenbaum. “Kylie is a true talent and pours her heart and passion into everything she does. We’re thrilled to have her at WME and excited for the road ahead.”

Kylie recently released her debut full-length album, Making It Up As I Go, featuring 12 tracks written or co-written by the artist. The album, praised by The Tennessean, “has her further along her creative path … and nearer to golden acclaim than ever.” Kylie’s bold breakout single, “If He Wanted To He Would,” set the stage for the project and landed her first-ever CMT Music Awards nomination for Female Breakthrough Video of the Year.

About Kylie Morgan:

Kylie Morgan has quickly proven herself to be a relatable storyteller and an engaging live performer. The Oklahoma native is known for baring her soul in her confessional lyrics and leaving her heart on the stage. At 14, she began touring full-time and hasn’t slowed down, checking off bucket-list appearances including her Grand Ole Opry debut and a successful first-ever headlining tour.

She performed at Nissan Stadium for CMA Fest, has taken the stage at major festivals, and is currently on the road with Old Dominion for her first arena trek on the band’s No Bad Vibes Tour. The CMT Music Awards-nominated “If He Wanted To He Would” hit country radio’s Top 40 and helped set the stage for Kylie’s new album Making It Up As I Go, out now.

The EMI Records Nashville recording artist wrote or co-wrote each of the project’s 12 tracks – authentic, reflective, and empowering. Resonating with fans, Kylie’s music has amassed more than 400 million streams. Kylie aims for listeners to see themselves within the songs on Making It Up As I Go. In turn, she hopes they can find the words they may not know how to say through her music.