Kylie Minogue Releases HAAi's Brand New Remix of Hit Single 'Padam Padam'

Kylie’s highly anticipated brand-new studio album, ‘Tension’, will be released on September 22.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

Today (July 21) sees the release of the third and final official remix of Kylie’s top ten single, ‘Padam Padam’, by her fellow Australian HAAi.

The global viral sensation and song of the summer, ‘Padam Padam’, was released in May this year and has since accumulated over 44 million global streams and spent four weeks in the UK top 10. 

Glastonbury Festival saw HAAi play an incredible Saturday night set, teasing the release of her ‘Padam Padam’ remix with an exclusive live play of the track - sending the crowd into a frenzy. 

 HAAi said: “Coming from Australia I’ve loved Kylie since I was a kid and I was so honoured to contribute a remix for Padam Padam. I’ve danced to the original with my nearest and queerest more times than I can count, so piecing this remix together came really naturally.

The track actually came to life over 4 flights during a very busy weekend of playing European Festivals and it has been incredible to watch crowds across the continent give it so much love. I’m so excited for everyone to hear it and to be able to play a little part in keeping the Padam hum going.”

The HAAi track joins both the Jax Jones and ABSOLUTE. remix of ‘Padam Padam’, completing the official remix package.

Kylie’s highly anticipated brand-new studio album, ‘Tension’, will be released on September 22. The album is eleven tracks of unabashed pleasure seeking, seize-the-moment, joyful pop tunes.

Listen to the new single here:






