Kyle Emerson Releases New Song 'May You Find Peace'

Today, Denver's Kyle Emerson releases the buzzy new song, "May You Find Peace," the first single from his upcoming sophomore album, Only Coming Down. Available on all streaming services via Swoon City, the "May You Find Peace," mesmerizing one-take video can be seen below!

Emerson and his band kick off their summer tour on May 28th in Davenport, IA, before joining Ages and Ages for a run of dates across the Midwest and East Coast, with special appearances with Kirby Brown and Nicky Bluhm in Nashville on June 9th and The Moth & the Flame in Kansas City on June 11th. All announced dates and tickets are available now at www.kyleemerson.com with more to be revealed soon.

The first song to be released from Emerson's upcoming new album, "May You Find Peace" almost didn't see the light of day. The song sat in Emerson's drafts folder for six months untouched-"I did a demo of it one time, and it didn't stick with me"-but as work was being finished on the album he heard the song with a renewed perspective, sticking out to him while he was reviewing song ideas recorded in his voice memos. "I didn't want to write a sad, woe-is-me type of song," he explains. But taking inspiration from the uplift of Bill Withers' "Lean On Me," he found the perfect lyrical setting for "May You Find Peace." "Everyone's going through something-and I wanted this song to be support for those who are in the thick of it," he explains. The result finds a pulsing and radiant optimism and empathy in Emerson that is heard throughout the album.

As the first taste of Emerson's new material, "May You Find Peace," shows the singer-songwriter expanding his garage-pop sensibilities with lush full-band arrangements and plenty of toothsome melodic hooks. At turns dreamy and driving, Emerson's sophomore release bridges classic and contemporary sounds to create a warm, inviting, and introspective atmosphere. "May You Find Peace" was co-produced with Emerson's drummer Mark Anderson, who also took over engineering duties alongside James Barone (Beach House, Nathaniel Rateliff, Tennis).

Kyle Emerson Summer 2019 Tour Dates

5/28/19 Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel Davenport, IA^ 5/29/19 7th Street Entry Minneapolis, MN* 5/30/2019 Cactus Club Milwaukee, WI* 5/31/2019 Schubas Tavern Chicago, IL* 6/1/2019 Rumba Cafe Columbus, OH* 6/2/2019 Club Cafe Pittsburgh, PA* 6/4/2019 Rough Trade Brooklyn, NY* 6/5/2019 Boot & Saddle Philadelphia, PA* 6/6/2019 Songbyrd Washington, DC* 6/8/2019 LO-FI Lounge Indianapolis, IN* 6/9/2019 The Basement Nashville, TN! 6/11/2019 The Riot Room Kansas City, MO%

^ with Pressure Kids

*with Ages and Ages

! with Nicki Bluhm & Kirby Brown

& with The Moth & the Flame





