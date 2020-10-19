Kyd The Band Releases 'Season 3: The Realization' EP

Listen to the genre-bending EP below.

Alt-pop act Kyd the Band (aka Devin Guisande) releases his new genre-bending EP Season 3: The Realization via Sony Music. The body of work is a sincere expression of Kyd the Band's vulnerability, self-reflection, and ultimate realization. "I feel like I'm finally realizing who I am as a person and an artist, and why. I feel like I'm finally starting to accept it." Guisande says. "For a long time I wanted to ignore that I'm the son of a preacher and that faith and all of my personal experiences in the church (whether negative or positive) are all that made me into who I am. I've done a lot of things I'm not proud of and that used to torture me every day, and I've done a lot of things I am proud of, but I'm realizing that's all a part of life. I'm realizing that the people that I love are what matter most in my life."

The lead single lifted off Season 3: The Realization is "Make It In America" - produced by Mark Nilan (Lady Gaga, Zedd) - and is one of the most personal releases in Devin Guisande's story. At 16 years old, Guisande and his family lost everything they owned due to the 2008 economic crash. Devin admits that this life event impacted how he viewed success and led him to questioning the true meaning of life. He states "That pivotal moment opened my eyes to how easily money can come and go and what's actually important." A track that is both triumphant and inspiring, Kyd The Band reminds us that making it in America isn't everything and what matters most are your loved ones.

The new season kicks off with upbeat pop-rock single "Corridors." The song - co-written with Adam Friedman (Allen Stone, Mike Posner) and Kevin Griffin (The Night Game, Moon Taxi) - invites you on a trip into his mind, painting a vivid picture of his ever-evolving self and ongoing struggles. "It's like a prison in my head, some days I can't get out of bed..." croons Guisande on the all too relatable intro of the track. Throughout "Corridors" Guisande tries to break free of his mental prison to finally overcome past relationships. Instead of remaining trapped in old memories and endless brain loops, the song encourages to keep your head up and positively push forward against the odds.

Other tracks on the EP include groove-heavy "Love Someone Else" co-written with Jimmy Robbins (Dan + Shay, Kelly Clarkson, Sabrina Carpenter), "The Way The World Is" co-written with Christian Medice (The Aces, Dixie D'Amelio), and slow-burner "I'll Stay" inspired by the unexpected passing of his wife's grandfather, Guisande writes a touching song on being there for your loved ones when you're needed most. Starting with a simple piano progression, "I'll Stay" builds into a cinematic orchestra, resulting in the perfect song made to help anyone feel less alone. Pulsating with pride, "Roots" rounds out the collection and marries all the elements of alt-rock, r&b and soul, and pop found in the Season 1 and 2 EPs. Kyd the Band notes that "'Roots' is a big part of the message of identity and self-acceptance that I'm trying to get across with this entire EP."

The new EP is just another example of Kyd the Band's unabashed honesty in his lyrics and broad range across his collection. With each season, Devin reveals more of himself as he finds the confidence to delve deep into his tumultuous past from a socially isolated childhood, to leaving his home and family; overcoming a drug overdose to then finally finding solace in music and healthy relationships. On the new season, Devin adds "Season 3:The Realization is me taking everything else before this and making sense of it. The Intro was my childhood and upbringing, Character Development was going out on my own and the start of me trying to become me, The Realization is now."

Kyd the Band's music is an ideal soundtrack to finding your place in an often-chaotic world and likewise the artist hopes that his music creates an intimate connection with his audience. "With everything I write, I try to write directly from my life and what's in my heart," says Guisande. "I'd love for my music to reach all the kids like me, who are maybe questioning what they were raised to believe or feel like they haven't found where they belong just yet. I hope those kinds of people hear what I have to say, and see a bit of their own story in my songs." On the video, he elaborates, "My intention with this video was to convey an experience that I had as a teenager, in the church that I was raised in, that has stuck with me ever since. It's stuck with me to the point where I've created a permanent place for it and that person in my mind, and I relive it over and over again."

Listen to the EP here:

Photo Credit: Garret Hayes

View More Music Stories Related Articles