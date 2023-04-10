Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kx5 & SOFI TUKKER Offer Alternate of their Smash Hit 'Sacrifice' with 'Sacrifice (ST Mix)'

The original version of “Sacrifice” appears on Kx5’s debut self-titled album which is now available for additional listening enjoyment.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Electronic music titans Kx5 (Kaskade & deadmau5) and global sensation, genre-defying duo SOFI TUKKER have been dazzling listeners with their collaborative single "Sacrifice." Now, SOFI TUKKER offers a new, more-gentler version of their iconic track with "Sacrifice (ST Mix)" for mau5trap/Arkade.

"'Sacrifice' is one of our favorite vocals we've ever written and there are so many ways to imagine building out the track so we're really happy we don't have to choose just one! This ST mix is a chiller, more vibey version of the song, to complement the harder-hitting techno style of the original," shares SOFI TUKKER. "We're really proud of it and honestly listen to it for fun ourselves all the time."

Upon its single release this past February, the original version of the song resonated in the media:

"...a stunning single..." - EDM.com

"Kx5, the handle behind the electronic jumbo pairing of Kaskade & deadmau5, team up with genre-defying duo SOFI TUKKER for their collaboration 'Sacrifice.' You're welcome!" - KCRW

"An early contender for track of the year has landed." - Dancing Astronaut

"'Will you sacrifice for me if I don't sacrifice for you?' is the question posed by SOFI TUKKER on the latest single by EDM super duo Kx5. The powerful question soars on top of the layered synths and melodic leads, a question fit for the times, both immensely personal but also a cultural evaluation of a world that so often finds selfish aims in human ambitions." - We Rave You

"'Sacrifice' is a booming, big-room track that also infuses a euphoric vocal line from SOFI TUKKER's Sophie Hawley-Wild. While SOFI TUKKER on their own don't typically delve into music this heavy, the collab works wonders." - This Song Is Sick

"The track is the hardest from all involved's discography. The techno-esque production includes a touching melodic break together with wonderful vocals - outside of this it's all energy thanks to the banging drops and sounds." - CULTR

The original version of "Sacrifice" appears on Kx5's debut self-titled album which is now available for additional listening enjoyment via spatial audio in Dolby Atmos via Apple Music.

Listen here:

Photo cr: Leah Sems



