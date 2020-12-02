Kurt Elling's Virtual 'Christmas in Chicago' Set for Dec. 6

On December 6th at 3pm CST the world's preeminent jazz singer, Kurt Elling, will present a special livestreamed holiday performance-featuring special guest Lizz Wright-at Chicago's famed Green Mill Cocktail Lounge. Tickets for Kurt Elling's Christmas in Chicago, hosted by Mandolin.com are available here.



The performance marks Elling's first since word came that his latest album, Secrets are the Best Stories, has been nominated for a GRAMMY in the Best Jazz Vocal category. Elling first won a GRAMMY in 2009 and has been nominated 14 times in all. See the video for album track "Song of the Rio Grande" here. The album is available via acclaimed Edition Records.



Featuring renowned pianist Danilo Pérez the vibrant and adventurous album not only marks a vital new collaboration between two of the greats in the music but is an album that confirms Kurt Elling as the male vocalist of his generation - one who has the presence, the message and the artistic vision to stand out from the rest.



For the Christmas show Elling will be backed by The Kurt Elling Quintet featuring Stu Mindeman on piano, Clark Sommers on bass, Dana Hall on drums and John McLean on guitar. The program will feature music from Elling's critically acclaimed 2016 release "The Beautiful Day."



Elling is currently working on a new studio album to be released Spring 2021.

