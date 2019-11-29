Kungs Drops New Single 'Paris'

French DJ and producer Kungs has unveiled new single 'Paris', out now via Universal.

Kungs' first release of 2019, 'Paris' is a polished, emotionally-tinged slice of electronica. A mature sound with lots of depth, the track is a statement of intent from this exciting young artist.

His hugely impressive live show has taken him to some of THE WORLD'S BEST clubs and festivals, including Coachella, Tomorrowland, Ultra Miami, EDC, Parookaville, Ministry Of Sound and Bootshaus. More recently, Kungs has performed across a slew of European dates, including Mysteryland, Lollapalooza and the Ushuaia Beach Hotel alongside French dance music royalty David Guetta.





After a brief hiatus, 'Paris' marks the stunning next chapter in the story of one of France's finest young electronic talents.