Kulick Releases Expanded Deluxe Edition of 'Everyone I Know Will Die'

PA-based musician Kulick has released a new deluxe version of his 2022 album 'Everyone I Know Will Die' via ENCI Records.

The expanded edition of the album follows the release of his recent collab single "Goner" with Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn.

'Everyone I Know Will Die' (Deluxe), features 5 bonus stripped-down versions of tracks off the original album, including the singles "Time To Go," "The People I Know (Don't Like Me)" and the album's title track.

Listen to the new deluxe edition here:

Watch the stripped-down performance video here: