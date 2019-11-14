Kristin Chenoweth Joins Delilah for LOVE SOMEONE Podcast

DELILAH welcomes KRISTIN CHENOWETH to the latest episode of her popular podcast, Love Someone with Delilah.



Delilah says: "The lovely, talented, and incredibly GIVING, Broadway sensation joins me on Love Someone with Delilah today. We talk about her new album, For The Girls, a tribute to the passionate women of music, and about her passions - those for creating, singing, and giving back through Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamps, and her new endeavor - building a creative arts center in her hometown of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

There's so much you need to hear! Join us - go to Delilah.com to listen now!"

Past podcast episodes have included Elton John, Gloria Gaynor, Daughtry, Katy Perry, Wynonna, Michael Buble', Barry Manilow, Sam Smith, Miranda Lambert and more. Click here to visit the podcast page on Delilah's website.



ABOUT DELILAH



Often referred to as the "Oprah of Radio," Delilah's soothing voice, open heart and love of music attract millions of listeners on more than 160 radio stations, making her the most-listened-to woman on radio in the U.S. For her work on the program, the Marconi Award winner has been inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the National Radio Hall of Fame. Nationally syndicated by Premiere Networks, Delilah is heard by over 12 million people across the United States and internationally on the American Forces Network in Japan, Korea and Central Europe, along with her channel on iHeartRadio and her podcast, Love Someone with Delilah. Delilah is also the author of four books, including her most-recent work One Heart at a Time. Published by RosettaBooks, it features an inspiring, uplifting, and motivating look at life, love, and faith. Please visit www.Delilah.com for more information.





