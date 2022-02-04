Kristen Lee Sergeant Has Released 'Orpheus'; Third Single From New Album 'FALLING'

The rule of three is in full effect with Kristen Lee Sergeant, who has just unveiled the third and final single from her hotly-anticipated forthcoming album Falling. After wowing listeners with two singles ("Let's Fall" and "Sisyphus"), it's safe to say that Sergeant has saved the best for last with "Orpheus", her incredibly catchy and colorful new track that showcases her dynamic vocal range and singular dramatic flair.

Listen to "Orpheus" now on the platform of your choice here.

"This is the most theatrical piece I've ever written," Sergeant shares exclusively. "Orpheus' journey from pride to doubt to despair was enthralling to me. It's the only song on the album where I'm singing with someone else's voice -- and having Ted Nash rip on the solo brought the song to a whole other place. Singing as my own Greek chorus felt familiar -- our better angels speak to us often, but like Orpheus we don't always listen."

Ted Nash is a familiar name to BWW readers, specifically due to his groundbreaking 2021 album Transformation, with Glenn Close. On "Orpheus", Nash is the perfect foil to Sergeant, and is given the opportunity to stretch out with a riveting soprano saxophone solo.

Due out on February 25 on Tiger Turn, Falling is the New York-based vocalist's most ambitious work yet. A multidisciplinary rumination on the feeling, state and mythos of the act of "falling", Sergeant's third album will be complimented by a sure-to-impress performance Joe's Pub on March 31st.

Joining Sergeant and Nash on this extraordinary new work is pianist Jeb Patton, Hannah Marks on bass, Jay Sawyer on drums and Jody Redhage Ferber on cello.