Kristen Lee Sergeant Releases 'Sisyphus' From Forthcoming Album 'FALLING'

New York-based vocalist Kristen Lee Sergeant has dropped another gem from her forthcoming album Falling. She's just released "Sisyphus", a cathartic rumination on the depth to be found in repetition. Inspired by the mythical figure who was forever destined to forever push a boulder up a hill, "Sisyphus" showcases Sergeant's natural penchant for storytelling and a commendable knack for lyric-writing.

On this alluring sonic journey, perpetual resistance is eventually overtaken by a sense of acceptance, as the tune settles into a bobbing, lilting feel that transports the musicians to new heights. Sergeant's emotive voice soars over the groovy peaks and valleys, and pianist Jeb Patton shines throughout his inspired solo.

Listen to it here.

Falling is Kristen Lee Sergeant's third release. Available on all platforms on February 25th, the album furthers the vocalist's well-earned reputation for artistic versatility as she takes on a multitude of new roles. She is not only the singer, but she is also the composer, the artist, and the curator on this dynamic musical exploration. Conceived as a multi-disciplinary work, Sergeant will perform the music from Falling on March 31 at The Public Theater's Joe's Pub.

Informed by the precarious times we're in, but never bogged down by it, Sergeant's latest is an exploration of the feeling, the state, and even the mythos surrounding the act, and the gravity, of 'falling'. It's a full-bodied concept album that touches on numerous emotional high points, brought to life by Sergeant's dramatic delivery and exceptional backing band made up of Patton on pianist, Hannah Marks on bass, Jay Sawyer on drums, Jody Redhage Ferber on cello and Ted Nash on soprano saxophone.

"Sisyphus" is one of Falling's many highlights, and is available to stream today.