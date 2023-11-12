Kristen Grainger & True North Release New Album 'FEAR OF FALLING STARS'

Fans can stream or purchase Fear of Falling Stars now.

By: Nov. 12, 2023

With the release of their new album Fear of Falling Stars, Americana stringband Kristen Grainger & True North deliver another lovely dose of the band's award-winning songcraft with an equal focus on compelling stories and world-class musicianship. Led by Grainger's enchanting vocals and drawing on elements of bluegrass, country, and Americana, Fear of Falling Stars ranges from heart-wrenching ballads to foot-stomping anthems, revealing a series of musical zoom shots through the windows of modern life. “We gravitate towards songs that let us stretch out instrumentally and stack harmonies like cordwood; that's our bluegrass roots coming through," Grainger says. “But our real superpower is creating songs that tell stories—our stories—of this world, these times.” 

Upcoming Kristen Grainger & True North tour dates can be found below or at truenorthband.com/tour-dates.

 

Fear of Falling Stars Tracklist:

Don't Take Me Back

Go-Nowhere Town

Extraordinary Grace

Memories and Moments

Across the Mountains

It's the Little Things

The Avalanche

Pent-Up

What Might Have Been

Stop Me If I Told You This Before

 

Catch Kristen Grainger on Tour:

Nov. 10 - Portland, OR - PNC Live Studio Concert 

Nov. 17 - Portland, OR - Alberta Rose Theatre 

Nov. 29 - Sisters, OR - The Belfry

 

For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, please visit truenorthband.com/tour-dates.

 

More About Kristen Grainger & True North:

In a world thirsting for authenticity and genuine connection, Kristen Grainger & True North offers a wellspring of soul-stirring songs. Led by the enchanting vocals of Kristen Grainger and drawing on elements of bluegrass, country, and Americana, the Pacific Northwest string band deftly crafts songs that connect us, illuminating universal truths with haunting beauty. 

The band is comprised of three champion instrumentalists, Dan Wetzel, Martin Stevens, and Josh Adkins, and is fronted by lead vocalist Kristen Grainger, a storied songwriter who has taken top honors at some of the nation's most prestigious songwriting competitions, including Telluride Bluegrass Festival, MerleFest, and the USA Songwriting Contest. She also was named, alongside Dolly Parton and Brandi Carlile, one of the “Women Who Wrote Our 2020 Soundtrack” by The Bluegrass Situation.  



