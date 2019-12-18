Krewella Release New Music Video for 'Good on You'

This morning, the Pakistani sister DJ duo Krewella released the brand new video for their culturally-indebted song "Good On You" featuring Indian electronic music producer Nucleya. Filmed in the Northern Indian city of Varanasi as a tribute to their South Asian heritage, the video follows the sister duo Jahan and Yasmine Yousaf through the streets, sea and rooftops of Varanasi, delivering their unique east-meets-west pop mantra along the way. Watch the video for "Good On You" below.

"Good On You" comes from Krewella's first new album in three years 'zer0' out January 31st on their own label Mixed Kids Records.

The record marks a fresh start for the duo, and in their own words is about "...being a blank slate, newly reset- seeing everything with new eyes, a full heart, and open mind." Billboard called 'zer0' "a transformative body of work that represents a new chapter in Krewella's career, the result of all that introspection and personal growth."

Watch the new music video here:





