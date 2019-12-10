Kreiselman Music Publishing Presents CHRISTMAS LONG AGO A New Classic Song

Irving Weiser composed the song 'There I Go' which was #1 in the USA for three weeks in December, 1940. It was recorded by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Fats Waller, Dinah Washington and about 30 others. Weiser also composed the music for the song 'That's My Affair' which is sung by the Andrews Sisters in the Universal film Always A Bridesmaid. Weiser turned to teaching music in the 1950s, but never stopped composing. He placed his songs in a box in his basement where they remained hidden for decades. After Weiser's grandson, Adam Kreiselman, discovered the box, he founded Kreiselman Music Publishing to focus on the Weiser catalog. Demos and videos are regularly produced and all songs are available for licensing.

For many years, Weiser's widow complained: 'Irv never wrote a Christmas song! Years ago, everyone wrote Christmas songs!'. To solve that, in 2018, Kreiselman hired John Thomas Waite to add lyrics to a tune that Weiser composed in 1953. The result is 'Christmas Long Ago'. John Tomas Waite has been a proud member of Actors Equity and SAG/AFTRA for 48 years. He appeared in the original Broadway production of Amadeus and the original NY and revival productions of The Fantasticks. In 2016, he directed Mimi Quillin's Call Fosse at the Minskoff which won the United Solo Theatre Festival's Award for Best Production. For 20 years, he was a frequent contributor to Hopscotch for Girls, Boys' Quest and Fun for Kidz.

AJ Hunsucker was last seen in the World Premiere of Mambo Italiano at Westchester Broadway Theatre. National Tour: The Producers. Off Broadway: The Girl Who Came To Supper, Fabulous! The Queen of New Musical Comedies. Regional Credits: S'Wonderful(Pittsburgh CLO); Crazy For You (Merry-Go-Round); My Fair Lady, The Little Mermaid (Theatre By The Sea).

To watch "Christmas Long Ago", please visit www.KreiselmanMusicPublishing.com.





