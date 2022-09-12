Kodaline Release 'High Hopes' Live Single

International chart-topping hitmakers Kodaline have released a beautiful live version of their hit single 'High Hopes'. The track is taken from the forthcoming stripped-back live album Our Roots Run Deep, out October 14th via Fantasy Records / Concord.

The new live version captures a rapturous response from the crowd at the intimate Olympia Theatre show in Dublin, where the album was recorded in March this year. The band are matched by their doting fans pitch perfect, line for line, as Kodaline become one with their audience for this heart-warming rendition of their No.1 hit in their homeland and UK Top 20 single, taken from their double-platinum debut album In A Perfect World in 2013.

Regarding the single Steve says, "'High Hopes' is one of our oldest songs, it's also the first song I ever wrote and sang that really resonated with me on a personal level. I've lost count of how many times we've played it but there was something special about this performance. Thanks to David Doyle for playing cello and to the crowd for singing along with us."

Our Roots Run Deep is produced with pristine clarity by fellow Irish cohort, Phillip Magee and features a cross-section of the group's most treasured tunes and three illuminating covers in over 80-minutes of music with 17 tracks.

Known for the soaring, sing-along pop-rock anthems and lush, yearning ballads that have topped radio and streaming charts around the globe, for these special intimate performances Kodaline utilised largely acoustic instruments including cellist, David Doyle and keyboardist/vocalist, David Prendergast who help give the warm, living room sound added layers of texture and depth.

When Kodaline stepped onstage at the Olympia Theatre in March, vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Steve Garrigan, bassist/vocalist Jason Boland, guitarist/vocalist Mark Prendergast, and drummer/vocalist Vinny May, felt a deep sense of renewal, of their friendship, their brotherhood, and their musical community.

The beloved Irish quartet also felt a sense of release. Two years of pandemic-related separation, from each other, and the audience they had meticulously built since 2011, had underscored how essential that symbiotic relationship really is.

The quieter musical beds pushed the band's emotionally driven lyrics and intricately woven harmonies to the forefront, deepening their poignant resonance even further. It also left room for the voices of their ecstatic fans, who filled the open spaces every chance they could!

The band and their fans have celebrated the new sense of freedom and togetherness with open arms this summer. Following the announcement of Our Roots Run Deep the band went on to headline a huge outdoor show to 25,000 rapturous fans at Dublin's Malahide Castle, while they have also been performing at major festivals throughout Europe.

They will be taking the stripped-down and expanded live show on the road this year. They will be performing in the same set up as heard on Our Roots Run Deep and as seen in the videos for singles 'Brother', 'Wherever You Are' and 'High Hopes'. Kodaline will begin with an intimate tour of the UK in September before embarking on an extensive tour across Europe.

Watch the new music video here:

A huge live draw across the world, the band have also recently been announced to headline Loudlive Festival in Indonesia on December 3rd and Authentica Festival in Portugal on December 9th. Full tour dates can be found below:

OUR ROOTS RUN DEEP TOUR DATES 2022

September

21 Leeds - Wardrobe w / Crash Records

22 Liverpool - The Cavern Club w / Jacaranda - matinee **SOLD OUT**

22 Liverpool - The Cavern Club w / Jacaranda **SOLD OUT**

25 Kingston - Pryzm w / Banquet Records **SOLD OUT**

26 Margate - Dreamlands w / Elsewhere

27 Southampton - The Brook w / Vinilo

October

05 Strasbourg - La Laiterie

06 Brussels - Ancienne Belgique

07 Tilburg - 013

08 Cologne - Carlswerk Victoria

10 Hamburg - Fabrik

12 Stockholm - Slaktkyrkan

13 Oslo - Rockefeller

14 Copenhagen - Vega Main Hall

15 Berlin - Astra

17 Poznan - Tama

18 Warsaw - Stodola

19 Vienna - Gasometer

20 Krakow - Studio

22 Budapest - Akvarium Klub

24 Prague - Forum

25 Munich - Tonhalle

26 Frankfurt - Batschkapp

November

08 Basel - Baloise Session

10 Barcelona - Razzmatazz

11 Madrid - Riviera

13 Milan - Fabrique

14 Bologna - Estragon

15 Rome - Orion

17 Lyon - Le Transbordeur

18 Stuttgart - Longhorn

19 Luxembourg - Den Atelier

20 Zurich - X-Tra

22 Paris - Bataclan

23 Amsterdam - Paradiso

December

03 Indonesia, Loudlive Festival

09 Braga, Authentica Festival



Our Roots Run Deep is a spectacular showcase for the purity of the band's artistry and the profound musical impact they've had on a generation. Their next step is around the corner, till then, this is Kodaline-unguarded, simple, essential.



The album will be released digitally and in an array of physical formats including CD / Standard Cream LP / Limited Indie & HMV Maroon LP / Irish Exclusive Green LP as well as special fan bundles available at kodaline.com including limited signed prints & exclusive double cassette.