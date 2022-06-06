Kleøpatra Shares New Single 'Blast Like'

Utah-based DJ and Producer Kleøpatra returns to the release trenches once again with brand-new bass permeating single, "Blast Like." The latest to come from the rising talent comes hot off the heels of her March released single, "Diamond Eyes."

Continuing to expand her bass rendering discography, 'Blast Like' is featured on Space Yacht's compilation album Big Bass Ting Vol. 3. Out now, 'Blast Like' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms via Space Yacht.

'Blast Like' is a bass drenched track that kicks off with a deep atmospheric aura. It's quickly paired alongside pulsating rhythmic bass, followed by a deep vocal cut. The cohesive bassline slowly builds up to an explosive subsonic-fueled drop enrapturing the eardrums with crushing bass.

From the start of the track, listeners are intoxicated by the filthy dubs and hard-hitting glitch-like elements, making the track endlessly playable for any headbanger. Kleøpatra's latest high-octane production serves as a stellar addition to her dynamic discography, leaving her to climb the ranks, conquering festival lineups worldwide.

Rising Utah-based DJ and Producer Kleøpatra is known for her soul-rendering subsonic bass-charged style. Bringing her knowledge and passion to her aggressive, moody, bass-fueled sound, the classically trained multi-instrumentalist crashes into clubs and shakes the dancefloor.

Graduating in 2018, she furthered her training as a classically trained multi-instrumentalist at Utah's premier music production school, Salt Lake DJ and Production. Kleøpatra's unique sound has captured the attention of some of the top names in the industry from the likes of Dirty Snatcha, Zeds Dead, Riot Ten, and many more. She also has gained support from the likes of Excision, Dirt Monkey, and DownLink being featured on several compilation albums.

Having toured all across the country, the up-and-coming DJ/Producer has performed at Phoenix Lights 2022, Lost Lands 2021, and Deadbeats House Party in 2021. Starting the year with a bang, the young talent kicked off 2022 with her bass-heavy March single 'Diamond Eyes'. The rising artist's new endeavour leaves listeners eagerly waiting for what comes next from the heavy-hitting bass queen.

Listen to the new single here: