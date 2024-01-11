Kleøpatra Retires Dubstep Alias & Mints New House Moniker 'Alexis Nikki'

Salt Lake City's own Kleøpatra, a name synonymous with ground-shaking bass music, announces a pivotal shift in her musical journey, Stepping out of the Kleøpatra persona, she ushers in the exciting debut of her House music alias, Alexis Nikki.

In tandem with the news, Alexis is proud to unveil the inaugural single under her new moniker, "One More Time.” This evolution marks a departure from her previous style and heralds a fresh, eclectic production approach, bringing a new level of diversity that is poised to captivate listeners globally. “One More Time” is out now and available to stream across all platforms.

Crafted with a profound sense of artistry, “One More Time” is a heartfelt odyssey, taking listeners on a journey through the heartache and nostalgia of post-breakup longing. Standing out as a masterpiece of storytelling, every beat and lyric is meticulously woven to capture the essence of lost love and the yearning for what once was.

The Track merges haunting melodies with poignant vocals, culminating in a bass-rich, moody drop that evokes deep nostalgia and resonance with its listeners. With “One More Time”, Alexis Nikki has set a high bar for her future work, promising a journey of musical and emotional exploration for her audience.

“I took a much-needed break from shows to focus on my mental health, and also pursued further education to acquire a new skill. After some much needed reflection, I have made the decision to lay Kleøpatra project to rest, as it no longer resonates with who I am or inspires me creatively. During my time in school, I was also quietly cultivating something new – a project that is truly meaningful to me, rather than what I perceived others wanted. It is with great excitement and a sense of renewed purpose that I announce the launch of my rebrand, Alexis Nikki.” - Alexis Nikki

Having already proven her mettle as Kleøpatra, she carved a niche in the Dubstep world, touring extensively across the United States and earning nods from the genre's top names with releases on acclaimed labels like Subsidia, Rude Service, Space Yacht, and Emengy. With the emergence of Alexis Nikki, she ventures into the realms of House music, poised to scale new heights and leave listeners eagerly awaiting her next move.

With the release of “One More Time,” Alexis Nikki sets a new precedent in her evolving artistic narrative, further establishing her as a dynamic force in the diverse world of House music. As she prepares to unveil more sonically diverse productions in 2024, the anticipation for Alexis Nikki's upcoming projects is palpable, signaling an exciting and transformative era in her distinguished career.

ABOUT ALEXIS NIKKI

After deciding to end the Kleøpatra era, a new house alias is born - Alexis Nikki, with a unique approach to production from tech house, to bass house, to melodic house, she takes her level of diversity to another level. Alexis Nikki prides herself in the passion and knowledge she brings to today's scene. The upstart producer has struck a chord with the masses and her peers, garnering acclaim from outlets like EDM.com, EDM Maniac, EDM World Magazine, CelebMix, Heard It Here First, and more.

In an increasingly diverse electronic music landscape, Alexis Nikki offers a unique star power be﻿hind her confident personality, edgy style, and forward-thinking production. Alexis Nikki is well known for her work as a DJ/Producer in her home of Salt Lake City, Utah. She grew up and was raised to be a multi-instrumentalist, and would go on to attend music school, Salt Lake DJ and Production graduating in 2018.