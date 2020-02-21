Klangkarussell and GIVVEN Collaborate on 'Ghostkeeper'

After kicking off 2020 in Columbia, and following shows in the UK and Germany, Klangkarussell have dropped their new single, 'Ghostkeeper', the collaboration with singer/songwriter, GIVVEN. Out now on all DSPs, 'Ghostkeeper' is the second release on Bias Beach, and sees Klangkarussell head into downtempo territory; winding down the bpm for a beautiful piece of electronic music, complemented by GIVVEN's evocative vocal.

Austrian electronic music duo, Klangkarussell, returned last September with 'Comoros', their first new music in over 2 years, and the debut release on their new label, Bias Beach. 'Comoros' followed a summer of standout festival performances and sold out headline shows that saw them play to crowds in the UK (sold out Night Tales London), Europe (including taking the Saturday night honours at Benicassim), Beirut and South America.

This January, Tobi and Adrian played another sold out headline show at Night Tales London (which saw queues around the block), with further DJ dates in Switzerland, Hungary, Czechoslovakia, and beyond. Full details of their summer festival shows, and their next London performance (11 April), will be announced soon.

Klangkarussell, which translates to English as "Sound Carousel" - were formed in Salzburg, Austria by Tobias Rieser and Adrian Held. Both respected producers in their own right, they first broke through with the jazz-tinged instrumental club record 'Sonnentanz', which reached the Top 10 singles chart in 6 different countries, including No.1 in The Netherlands. Like many dance artists faced with unexpected success, a record they'd written for their own DJ sets had taken on a life of it's own, and when a vocal version - retitled 'Sonnentanz (Sun Don't Shine)' and featuring British soul singer Will Heard - was released the following summer, the track charted in both the UK and Ireland, going on to become one of the biggest dance records of this decade (despite the pair shunning all publicity).

Following the success of 'Sonnentanz', the duo then released their second single, 'Netzwerk (Falls Like Rain)', featuring vocalist Tom Havelock, and which also became a hit. Klangkarussell's debut album, 'Netzwerk', appeared soon after and sporting the singles 'Hey Maria' and 'In the Crowd Alone' appeared in 2016, followed by 'Time', 'Circuits', and 'Good to Go' in 2017.

After spending the last two years on the road, the duo's second album is now within their sights. Musically, and with the type of creative freedom they had during their initial rise to fame, both Tobi and Adrian have entered a new decade exactly where they want to be.





