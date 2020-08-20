Klô Pelgag Releases New Album NOTRE-DAME-DES-SEPT-DOULEURS

Since the announcement of the release of the album, four singles have been shared with the public.

Klô Pelgag's brand new album Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs is now available via Secret City Records. Released earlier this summer, the new offering from the award-winning singer-songwriter has been met with overwhelming international acclaim and hailed as her most dynamic record yet. CLICK HERE to stream or purchase the album.

This is a life-saving album for the singer-songwriter. For the very first time, Klô Pelgag handled the arrangements of several songs ("Rémora," "La maison jaune," "Où vas-tu quand tu dors"), while renowned musician Owen Pallett arranged a few others ("À l'ombre des cyprès," "J'aurai les cheveux longs," "Soleil"). Since the announcement of the release of the album, four singles have been shared with the public: "Rémora," "J'aurai les cheveux longs" ("an intimate, touching song" - Le Canal Auditif), "Umami," and "La maison jaune" ("a unique song" - La Presse). A few curious fans had the chance to listen to the whole album before its release during a listening experience organized by Le Festif! in Baie-Saint-Paul, in front of the St. Lawrence River.

Klô Pelgag is a renowned singer-songwriter who shares her quirky, authentic world with the public. After putting out an independent EP, she released her debut LP L'alchimie des monstres in 2013 and won several awards, including Best New Artist at the Gala de l'ADISQ in 2014, the Prix Barbara of the French Culture Minister, the Grand Prix de la Francophonie of Académie Charles Cros, the Prix Miroir Celebration of the French language at Festival d'été de Québec, as well as the Prix Rapsat-Lelièvre. She toured several francophone countries to present the songs of that album, performing more than 200 concerts in Quebec, Belgium, France, and Switzerland. Her sophomore effort, 2016's The Thoracic Star was a massive success in Quebec. She won four Félix awards at the Gala de l'ADISQ in 2017: Alternative Album of the Year, Album of the Year - Critics' Choice, Singer-Songwriter of the Year, and Record Producer of the Year. The album also made the long list for the Polaris Music Prize in 2017 and was nominated at the JUNO Awards the following year. Additionally, she won the prestigious Félix-Leclerc Prize as well as the SOCAN Song Award for her song "Ferrofluides-fleurs." In 2018, she was crowned Female Artist of the Year at the Gala de l'ADISQ.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You