Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Share New Single 'Smooth It Over'

New Zealand's acclaimed pop duo Foley drop their silky new single, "Smooth It Over," via Nettwerk.

"Smooth It Over" is a toe-tapping groover that came to fruition through collaboration with Grammy-nominated pop heavyweights Anton Roundberg and Julia Karlsson (Tiesto, Galantis, Carly Rae Jepson). The undeniable bounce of the walking bassline is in critical contrast to the heaviness of the theme - love is compromise.

Foley describes the single, "The feeling when you meet the right person and fall deeply in love is so addictive - I have found myself avoiding anything that could possibly break that spell, but it can't go on forever.

Smooth It Over was the realisation that both myself and my partner were hiding little pieces of ourselves from each other, and glazing over our reservations. I want to be in a relationship that is completely honest and that can be a huge hurdle to jump - giving yourself completely to someone and seeing if they love you all the same."

"Smooth It Over" follows the pair's first release of 2022 Killing Me Babe, which marked a change in Foley's sound to a grittier, more fearless pop they now call home.

Foley was nominated for Best Pop Act & Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards and landed a prestigious Silver Scroll nomination. The duo also hit number two on the official NZ Hot 20 Chart and had a number one Independent song on NZ Radio.

The pair have also graced the main stage at New Zealand's most prominent festival, Rhythm & Vines, and have supported Tove Lo, Still Woozy, and Two Door Cinema Club. They now have over 8 million streams worldwide.

Watch the new visualizer here: