Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album 'Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1'

New Zealand's acclaimed pop duo Foley, including members Ash Wallace and Gabe Everett, announce the first part of their debut album titled Crowd Pleaser, Pt. 1 dropping February 24thvia Nettwerk. The pair also releases heartfelt new single, "Nothing," which features Gabe's lead vocals for the first time.

"It's such a beautiful moment for us to introduce Gabe singing lead for the first time. This song is so vulnerable and exposed, and to have both of us appear on it together in that state has been such a pleasure," says Foley.

"Nothing" describes the relatable feeling of being in a one-sided relationship. Unfortunately, we've all been in a relationship we know we should let go of, but that makes this song so compelling to the listener.

The duo drops this single right off the back of supporting the iconic singer-songwriter Remi Wolf on the New Zealand leg of her tour.

"'Nothing' is a shimmering wash of synths, with a soaring vocal melody that reflects on how a relationship can fall apart over time," they describe the single.

"Nothing" follows the pair's first two releases of 2022 - Smooth It Over and Killing Me Babe, which marked a change in Foley's sound to a grittier, more fearless pop they now call home. These three singles are all featured on the upcoming project.

Foley describes the project, "Crowd Pleaser is a journey of experimentation and exploration for us. We completely removed all limitations from ourselves and pushed our creative boundaries to the edge."

They continue, "When writing we became absorbed by the situations that this music would be listened to. What experiences people will have, what emotions they'd feel. Getting lost in the challenge of how we soundtrack those events and how we capture those feelings resulted in the most creative and exciting music we've ever written.

We're unbelievably excited to present the first half of this album and journey - It's been a labour of love and is a huge emotional release to be finally bringing it to our fans!!"

Foley was nominated for Best Pop Act & Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards and landed a prestigious Silver Scroll nomination. The duo also hit number two on the official NZ Hot 20 Chart and had a number one Independent song on NZ Radio.

The pair have also graced the main stage at New Zealand's most prominent festival, Rhythm & Vines, and have supported Tove Lo, Still Woozy, and Two Door Cinema Club. They now have over 8 million streams worldwide.

Watch the "Nothing" visualizer here: