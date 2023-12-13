Kitchen Dwellers Share New Song 'Pendulum (V)' From Forthcoming Album 'Seven Devils'

The album will be released on March 1, 2024.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

Bozeman, MT-based alt-Americana-tinged bluegrass outfit the Kitchen Dwellers are thrilled to share “Pendulum (V)” the second song to be released off the band's forthcoming studio album Seven Devils - due out March 1, 2024, via No Coincidence Records.  

“The groundwork for “Pendulum” came from observations within and around me of the concept of addiction replacement and my own interest in how dopamine and other hormones influence compulsion and decision-making in daily life,” explains Joe Funk.  “I've long had a theory that everyone has a baseline addictive tendency that must be satisfied, and it is up to the mind to decide at which point on the “good” and “bad” spectrum that habit is chosen.”

“Pendulum (V)” follows November's release of the title track, “Seven Devils (Limbo)” which was accompanied by an official music video.

Inspired by Dante's epic voyage through the Nine Circles of Hell, Seven Devils guides the listener through a similar exploration, with certain songs corresponding to one of the Seven Deadly Sins: Pride. Greed. Lust. Envy. Gluttony. Wrath. Sloth. Other songs draw inspiration from "The Divine Comedy," serving as checkpoints on this musical descent into the abyss. The Dwellers invite the listener to treat this experience as a musical journey inward - to the self.

The album was recorded at GBP Studios in East Lansing, Michigan and was recorded, produced, mixed, and mastered by Grammy winner Glenn Brown (Billy Strings, Greensky Bluegrass).  “We knew going into this project that we wanted to work with someone that was really going to push us,” explains Davies.  

“Glenn has a way of working the music out of you in a way that is all his own - creating songs out of nothing. Many tunes on this record were written as a result of improvising and trying out different ideas.   Each song contains a piece from everyone in the band. Every tune on the record holds musical ideas from each one of us. For this reason, we think it sounds the most like us that any record has.” 

The band will wrap up 2023 with three NYE shows in Missoula, MT before hitting the road for nationwide dates in 2024 that include their recently announced Colorado dates in May that are a part of their “Seven Devils Seven Cities” album tour.  For more information and all up-to-date news, visit kitchendwellers.com.

KITCHEN DWELLERS ON TOUR

December 29 @ Top Hat Lounge | Missoula, MT

December 30 @ The Wilma | Missoula, MT#

December 31 @ The Wilma | Missoula, MT

1/16 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO**

1/17 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO**

1/18 @ Mesa Theater | Grand Junction, CO**

1/20 @ Center For The Arts | Crested Butte, CO** 

1/21 @ Sheridan Opera House | Telluride, CO** 

1/23 @  Meow Wolf | Santa Fe, NM*

1/25 @ Beer City Music Hall | Oklahoma City, OK* 

1/26 @  Deep Ellum Art Co. | Dallas, TX*

1/27 | Empire Garage | Austin, TX* 

2/13 @ Treefort Music Hall |  Boise, ID + 

2/14 @ The Commonwealth Room | Salt Lake City, UT % 

2/16 @ Belly Up Tavern | Solana Beach, CA 

2/17 @ Troubadour | West Hollywood, CA

2/18 @  The Independent | San Francisco, CA

2/21 @  WOW Hall | Eugene, OR**

2/22 @  Revolution Hall | Portland, OR**

2/23 @ Midtown Ballroom | Bend, OR** 

2/24 @ Neptune Theatre | Seattle, WA** 

2/25 @  Wild Buffalo | Bellingham, WA**

3/1-3 @ WinterWonderGrass | Steamboat Springs, CO 

3/21 @ Infinity Hall | Hartford, CT^^ 

3/22 @ The Met | Pawtucket, RI^^ 

3/23 @ State Theatre | Portland, ME^^ 

3/24 @ The Drake |  Amherst, MA^^ 

3/27 @ The Capitol Room at The Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center | Harrisburg, PA^^ 

3/28 @ Lincoln Theatre | Washington, DC^^

3/29 @  Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY^^

3/30 @  Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY

4/2 @  Westcott Theater | Syracuse, NY^^

4/3 @ Electric City | Buffalo, NY^^

4/4 @ Beachland Ballroom | Cleveland, OH^^

4/5 @ Thalia Hall | Chicago, IL^^

5/21 @ The LAWN at Surf Hotel | Buena Vista, CO

5/22 @ The LAWN at Surf Hotel | Buena Vista, CO

5/24 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellvue, CO

5/25 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre |  Bellvue, CO

5/26 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre |  Bellvue, CO

# w/ The Last Revel

^^w/Cris Jacobs 

**w/Armchair Boogie

*w/ Leon III

% w/ The Pickpockets

+w/ Tylor & the Train Robbers

The quartet—Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]—twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American West wanderlust, and psychedelic hues. 

After amassing 5 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, Forbes and more, the band brings their creative approach to their new conceptual album Seven Devils, out everywhere on March 1, 2024. 

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Neubauer



