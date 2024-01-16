Kitchen Dwellers Announce Two-Night Album Release Party At The Elm In Bozeman

Artist presale begins today, Jan 16 at 10am MT with special password: SEVENDEVILS, followed by public on sale this Friday, January 19.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 3 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 4 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE

Kitchen Dwellers Announce Two-Night Album Release Party At The Elm In Bozeman

Bozeman, MT's Kitchen Dwellers will celebrate their Glenn Brown-produced album, Seven Devils - out March 1 on No Coincidence records with a very special two-night celebration at The ELM in Bozeman.  

Artist presale begins today, Jan 16 at 10am MT with special password: SEVENDEVILS, followed by public on sale this Friday, January 19.  

In support of the new album, The Kitchen Dwellers will kick off their L.F.G. Tour on January 16 with two nights in Aspen, Colorado before heading out on an extensive 32-date tour that will bring the band cross-country. 

Inspired by Dante's epic voyage through the Nine Circles of Hell, Seven Devils guides the listener through a similar exploration.  The Dwellers invite the listener to treat this experience as a musical journey inward - to the self.  

Through their music, the Kitchen Dwellers brilliantly twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American West wanderlust, and psychedelic hues. 

KITCHEN DWELLERS ON TOUR

1/16 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO**

1/17 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO**

1/18 @ Mesa Theater | Grand Junction, CO**

1/20 @ Center For The Arts | Crested Butte, CO** 

1/21 @ Sheridan Opera House | Telluride, CO** 

1/23 @  Meow Wolf | Santa Fe, NM*

1/25 @ Beer City Music Hall | Oklahoma City, OK* 

1/26 @  Deep Ellum Art Co. | Dallas, TX*

1/27 | Empire Garage | Austin, TX* 

2/13 @ Treefort Music Hall |  Boise, ID + 

2/14 @ The Commonwealth Room | Salt Lake City, UT % 

2/16 @ Belly Up Tavern | Solana Beach, CA 

2/17 @ Troubadour | West Hollywood, CA

2/18 @  The Independent | San Francisco, CA

2/21 @  WOW Hall | Eugene, OR**

2/22 @  Revolution Hall | Portland, OR**

2/23 @ Midtown Ballroom | Bend, OR** 

2/24 @ Neptune Theatre | Seattle, WA** 

2/25 @  Wild Buffalo | Bellingham, WA**

3/1-3 @ WinterWonderGrass | Steamboat Springs, CO 

3/21 @ Infinity Hall | Hartford, CT^^ 

3/22 @ The Met | Pawtucket, RI^^ 

3/23 @ State Theatre | Portland, ME^^ 

3/24 @ The Drake |  Amherst, MA^^ 

3/27 @ The Capitol Room at The Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center | Harrisburg, PA^^ 

3/28 @ Lincoln Theatre | Washington, DC^^

3/29 @  Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY^^

3/30 @  Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY

4/2 @  Westcott Theater | Syracuse, NY^^

4/3 @ Electric City | Buffalo, NY^^

4/4 @ Beachland Ballroom | Cleveland, OH^^

4/5 @ Thalia Hall | Chicago, IL^^

5/21 @ The LAWN at Surf Hotel | Buena Vista, CO

5/22 @ The LAWN at Surf Hotel | Buena Vista, CO

5/24 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellvue, CO

5/25 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre |  Bellvue, CO

5/26 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre |  Bellvue, CO

^^w/Cris Jacobs 

**w/Armchair Boogie

*w/ Leon III

% w/ The Pickpockets

+w/ Tylor & the Train Robbers




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Jelly Roll, Brothers Osborne & More To Perform At iHeartCountry Festival Photo
Jelly Roll, Brothers Osborne & More To Perform At iHeartCountry Festival

Now in its eleventh year, the 2024 lineup will feature Country music's hottest artists including Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Old Dominion, Lady A, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and Walker Hayes performing live at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The festival is once again hosted by iHeartMedia's Bobby Bones.

2
Graham Nash Sets Australian Tour Dates Photo
Graham Nash Sets Australian Tour Dates

Graham Nash is coming to Australia for a tour in 2024. Find out more about the upcoming tour and dates. American Songwriter magazine has named Graham Nash's Sixty Years of Songs and Stories tour as one of sixteen top touring attractions of 2023, in a group including Paul McCartney, the Eagles, Beyonce,and Taylor Swift.

3
Allman Brown Releases My Ordinary Life Single Photo
Allman Brown Releases 'My Ordinary Life' Single

Following his warmly received 2023 EP ‘Second Son, Pt. 1', the artist can confirm that its sequel will arrive early this year, with both collections forming two separate halves of a brand new album entitled ‘Second Son'.

4
Reneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter & More Join Governors Ball 2024 Lineup Photo
Reneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter & More Join Governors Ball 2024 Lineup

The lineup also includes an expanded presence of Latin music with artists like Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro and Farruko, to name a few. Plus the topline talents of 21 Savage, Dominic Fike, Carly Rae Jepsen, Reneé Rapp, Labrinth, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Don Toliver.

More Hot Stories For You

Graham Nash Sets Australian Tour DatesGraham Nash Sets Australian Tour Dates
Allman Brown Releases 'My Ordinary Life' SingleAllman Brown Releases 'My Ordinary Life' Single
Reneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter & More Join Governors Ball 2024 LineupReneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter & More Join Governors Ball 2024 Lineup
The Chemical Brothers Release New Chris Lake Remix of 'No Reason'The Chemical Brothers Release New Chris Lake Remix of 'No Reason'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
MOULIN ROUGE!