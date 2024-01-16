Kitchen Dwellers Announce Two-Night Album Release Party At The Elm In Bozeman

Bozeman, MT's Kitchen Dwellers will celebrate their Glenn Brown-produced album, Seven Devils - out March 1 on No Coincidence records with a very special two-night celebration at The ELM in Bozeman.

Artist presale begins today, Jan 16 at 10am MT with special password: SEVENDEVILS, followed by public on sale this Friday, January 19.

In support of the new album, The Kitchen Dwellers will kick off their L.F.G. Tour on January 16 with two nights in Aspen, Colorado before heading out on an extensive 32-date tour that will bring the band cross-country.

Inspired by Dante's epic voyage through the Nine Circles of Hell, Seven Devils guides the listener through a similar exploration. The Dwellers invite the listener to treat this experience as a musical journey inward - to the self.

Through their music, the Kitchen Dwellers brilliantly twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American West wanderlust, and psychedelic hues.

KITCHEN DWELLERS ON TOUR

1/16 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO**

1/17 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO**

1/18 @ Mesa Theater | Grand Junction, CO**

1/20 @ Center For The Arts | Crested Butte, CO**

1/21 @ Sheridan Opera House | Telluride, CO**

1/23 @ Meow Wolf | Santa Fe, NM*

1/25 @ Beer City Music Hall | Oklahoma City, OK*

1/26 @ Deep Ellum Art Co. | Dallas, TX*

1/27 | Empire Garage | Austin, TX*

2/13 @ Treefort Music Hall | Boise, ID +

2/14 @ The Commonwealth Room | Salt Lake City, UT %

2/16 @ Belly Up Tavern | Solana Beach, CA

2/17 @ Troubadour | West Hollywood, CA

2/18 @ The Independent | San Francisco, CA

2/21 @ WOW Hall | Eugene, OR**

2/22 @ Revolution Hall | Portland, OR**

2/23 @ Midtown Ballroom | Bend, OR**

2/24 @ Neptune Theatre | Seattle, WA**

2/25 @ Wild Buffalo | Bellingham, WA**

3/1-3 @ WinterWonderGrass | Steamboat Springs, CO

3/21 @ Infinity Hall | Hartford, CT^^

3/22 @ The Met | Pawtucket, RI^^

3/23 @ State Theatre | Portland, ME^^

3/24 @ The Drake | Amherst, MA^^

3/27 @ The Capitol Room at The Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center | Harrisburg, PA^^

3/28 @ Lincoln Theatre | Washington, DC^^

3/29 @ Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY^^

3/30 @ Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY

4/2 @ Westcott Theater | Syracuse, NY^^

4/3 @ Electric City | Buffalo, NY^^

4/4 @ Beachland Ballroom | Cleveland, OH^^

4/5 @ Thalia Hall | Chicago, IL^^

5/21 @ The LAWN at Surf Hotel | Buena Vista, CO

5/22 @ The LAWN at Surf Hotel | Buena Vista, CO

5/24 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellvue, CO

5/25 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellvue, CO

5/26 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellvue, CO

^^w/Cris Jacobs

**w/Armchair Boogie

*w/ Leon III

% w/ The Pickpockets

+w/ Tylor & the Train Robbers