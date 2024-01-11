Kitchen Dwellers 3-Show 'Numerology New Years Eve' Run To Premiere Exclusively On Nugs.net

Nugs.net will exclusively premiere the full run over three days from January 19-21.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

The Kitchen Dwellers — Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]— have announced the premiere airing of their three-show NYE run that took place December 29-31, 2023 from their home state of Montana.  Nugs.net will exclusively premiere the full run over three days from January 19-21. Watch the run HERE

Airing schedule:

January 19:  (12/29 VIP show from the Top Hat Lounge) 

January 20: (12/30 show from The Wilma)

January 21: (12/31 three-set show from The Wilma)

The Kitchen Dwellers will kick off their L.F.G. Tour on January 16 for two nights in Aspen, Colorado before embarking on an extensive 32-date tour that will bring the band cross-country. Amid the tour, the band will release their Glenn Brown-produced album, Seven Devils due out March 1 on No Coincidence Records.  

Inspired by Dante's epic voyage through the Nine Circles of Hell, Seven Devils guides the listener through a similar exploration.  The Dwellers invite the listener to treat this experience as a musical journey inward - to the self.  

Through their music, the Kitchen Dwellers brilliantly twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American West wanderlust, and psychedelic hues.  

KITCHEN DWELLERS ON TOUR

1/16 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO**

1/17 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO**

1/18 @ Mesa Theater | Grand Junction, CO**

1/20 @ Center For The Arts | Crested Butte, CO** 

1/21 @ Sheridan Opera House | Telluride, CO** 

1/23 @  Meow Wolf | Santa Fe, NM*

1/25 @ Beer City Music Hall | Oklahoma City, OK* 

1/26 @  Deep Ellum Art Co. | Dallas, TX*

1/27 | Empire Garage | Austin, TX* 

2/13 @ Treefort Music Hall |  Boise, ID + 

2/14 @ The Commonwealth Room | Salt Lake City, UT % 

2/16 @ Belly Up Tavern | Solana Beach, CA 

2/17 @ Troubadour | West Hollywood, CA

2/18 @  The Independent | San Francisco, CA

2/21 @  WOW Hall | Eugene, OR**

2/22 @  Revolution Hall | Portland, OR**

2/23 @ Midtown Ballroom | Bend, OR** 

2/24 @ Neptune Theatre | Seattle, WA** 

2/25 @  Wild Buffalo | Bellingham, WA**

3/1-3 @ WinterWonderGrass | Steamboat Springs, CO 

3/21 @ Infinity Hall | Hartford, CT^^ 

3/22 @ The Met | Pawtucket, RI^^ 

3/23 @ State Theatre | Portland, ME^^ 

3/24 @ The Drake |  Amherst, MA^^ 

3/27 @ The Capitol Room at The Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center | Harrisburg, PA^^ 

3/28 @ Lincoln Theatre | Washington, DC^^

3/29 @  Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY^^

3/30 @  Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY

4/2 @  Westcott Theater | Syracuse, NY^^

4/3 @ Electric City | Buffalo, NY^^

4/4 @ Beachland Ballroom | Cleveland, OH^^

4/5 @ Thalia Hall | Chicago, IL^^

5/21 @ The LAWN at Surf Hotel | Buena Vista, CO

5/22 @ The LAWN at Surf Hotel | Buena Vista, CO

5/24 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellvue, CO

5/25 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre |  Bellvue, CO

5/26 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre |  Bellvue, CO

^^w/Cris Jacobs 

**w/Armchair Boogie

*w/ Leon III

% w/ The Pickpockets

+w/ Tylor & the Train Robbers



