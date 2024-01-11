Kitchen Dwellers 3-Show 'Numerology New Years Eve' Run To Premiere Exclusively On Nugs.net

The Kitchen Dwellers — Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]— have announced the premiere airing of their three-show NYE run that took place December 29-31, 2023 from their home state of Montana. Nugs.net will exclusively premiere the full run over three days from January 19-21. Watch the run HERE.

Airing schedule:

January 19: (12/29 VIP show from the Top Hat Lounge)

January 20: (12/30 show from The Wilma)

January 21: (12/31 three-set show from The Wilma)

The Kitchen Dwellers will kick off their L.F.G. Tour on January 16 for two nights in Aspen, Colorado before embarking on an extensive 32-date tour that will bring the band cross-country. Amid the tour, the band will release their Glenn Brown-produced album, Seven Devils due out March 1 on No Coincidence Records.

Inspired by Dante's epic voyage through the Nine Circles of Hell, Seven Devils guides the listener through a similar exploration. The Dwellers invite the listener to treat this experience as a musical journey inward - to the self.

Through their music, the Kitchen Dwellers brilliantly twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American West wanderlust, and psychedelic hues.

KITCHEN DWELLERS ON TOUR

1/16 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO**

1/17 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO**

1/18 @ Mesa Theater | Grand Junction, CO**

1/20 @ Center For The Arts | Crested Butte, CO**

1/21 @ Sheridan Opera House | Telluride, CO**

1/23 @ Meow Wolf | Santa Fe, NM*

1/25 @ Beer City Music Hall | Oklahoma City, OK*

1/26 @ Deep Ellum Art Co. | Dallas, TX*

1/27 | Empire Garage | Austin, TX*

2/13 @ Treefort Music Hall | Boise, ID +

2/14 @ The Commonwealth Room | Salt Lake City, UT %

2/16 @ Belly Up Tavern | Solana Beach, CA

2/17 @ Troubadour | West Hollywood, CA

2/18 @ The Independent | San Francisco, CA

2/21 @ WOW Hall | Eugene, OR**

2/22 @ Revolution Hall | Portland, OR**

2/23 @ Midtown Ballroom | Bend, OR**

2/24 @ Neptune Theatre | Seattle, WA**

2/25 @ Wild Buffalo | Bellingham, WA**

3/1-3 @ WinterWonderGrass | Steamboat Springs, CO

3/21 @ Infinity Hall | Hartford, CT^^

3/22 @ The Met | Pawtucket, RI^^

3/23 @ State Theatre | Portland, ME^^

3/24 @ The Drake | Amherst, MA^^

3/27 @ The Capitol Room at The Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center | Harrisburg, PA^^

3/28 @ Lincoln Theatre | Washington, DC^^

3/29 @ Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY^^

3/30 @ Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY

4/2 @ Westcott Theater | Syracuse, NY^^

4/3 @ Electric City | Buffalo, NY^^

4/4 @ Beachland Ballroom | Cleveland, OH^^

4/5 @ Thalia Hall | Chicago, IL^^

5/21 @ The LAWN at Surf Hotel | Buena Vista, CO

5/22 @ The LAWN at Surf Hotel | Buena Vista, CO

5/24 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellvue, CO

5/25 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellvue, CO

5/26 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellvue, CO

^^w/Cris Jacobs

**w/Armchair Boogie

*w/ Leon III

% w/ The Pickpockets

+w/ Tylor & the Train Robbers