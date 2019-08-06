Kirsten Ludwig Shares WASTED TIME From Her Forthcoming EP

Kirsten Ludwig has announced her new EP, Wasted Time, with the title track today at Gold Flake Paint. The new single builds on her last build on her last LP for Kathryn Calder's Oscar St. Records, it's denser, more complex, than her previous work. Whereas her last record looked focused on the intricacies of lost love, Wasted Time digs into the complexities of being an artist, and specifically a working artist, in our times. Gold Flake Paint says that "'Wasted Time' is a declaration of worth, an inwards look to the struggle of the artist. Yet throughout, Ludwig takes these frustrations and moulds them into a track so full of beauty and radiance, her words resonating and her strength insistent."

"Wasted Time is a true depiction of the day in the life of a customer service worker. I reached a point where I felt like I was trapped in the industry because it gave me the flexibility to tour and record, yet I hated it and felt as if I had wasted my time on an industry that made me miserable. As an introvert, every shift I left feeling exhausted and depressed since the noise and the socializing were constant - blegh. There are many wonderful people out there, but there are also entitled scumbags who think they can treat you poorly just because you are behind a counter. I think lots of artists fall into this hole where the skills that they have learned over the years are for some reason not viewed as valuable when trying to break into a different work industry. This song is a big hug for all of my hardworking service job workers out there... I understand." - Kirsten Ludwig

Ludwig will be on tour this fall for her first European tour through Germany, Switzerland and France, all of those tour dates are below.

Kirsten Ludwig Europe Tour

Aug 21 • Centennial Sq. • Victoria, BC, Canada w/ Black Belt Eagle Scout

October 4 • Haus der Musik • Vienna, AT

October 6 • Hafen 2 • Offenbach, DE

October 7 • Katy's Garage • Dresden, DE

October 8 • Bar Bobu • Berlin, DE

October 9 • Tsunami • Koln, DE

October 10 • Spatz & Wal • Unna, DE

October 11 • SOM • Bereldange, LU

October 12 • Studio 30 • Saarbrucken, DE

October 15 • Cafe Marta • Bern, CH

October 15 • Sound & Sandwich • Bern, CH

October 17 • Viertel Bar • Wuppertal, DE

October 18 • Volksbad Buckau • Magdeburg, CH

October 19 • Bedroomdisco • Darmstadt, DE

October 20 • Wohnzimmer • Dresden, DE

October 21 • cucurucu • Munchen, DE

October 22 • Smaragd • Linz, AT

October 23 • Wohnzimmer • Klagenfurt, DE

October 24 • Corner • Salzburg, AT

October 25 • Lichtspielhaus Gloria • Immendingen, DE

October 28 • Portier • Winterhur, CH





