Kings Elliot Releases 'Like I Was Never Here'

London-based singer-songwriter Kings Elliot has debuted her new single “Like I Was Never Here,” out today via Verve Forecast, Interscope Records, and Vertigo Records. On the heartfelt new track, the Swiss-born alternative pop artist explores the feeling of being a burden on loved ones.

Says Kings Elliot of the track: “The challenges I face with my mental health, particularly borderline personality disorder, have always affected my relationships, instilling a belief that I burden those I love the most.” She continues, “In ‘Like I Was Never Here,' I explore an alternate reality where I never existed, sparing others from any hurt I might have caused. It's a weirdly comforting, yet very sad thought."

“Like I Was Never Here” is the latest emotionally-stirring track from Kings Elliot, following the release of singles “Never Be Mine” and “It's My Birthday” last year. On each of these tracks, Elliot's honest, vulnerable songwriting brings her most intimate feelings—including her struggles with heartbreak and mental health—to listeners.

Kings Elliot's sophomore EP Bored of the Circus received critical praise from Consequence, Teen Vogue, Billboard, Clash, Wonderland, The Line of Best Fit, COLORS and Lyrical Lemonade, among others, as well as social support from Reese Witherspoon, Dixie D'Amelio, Lewis Capaldi and Milky Chance.

In 2023 she opened for Stephen Sanchez on his North American tour as well as supported Lana Del Rey at her sold-out Hyde Park show in London. See below for upcoming festival appearances and listen to Bored of the Circus HERE.

Upcoming dates:

July 13: Moon & Stars (Locarno, CH)

July 27: OpenAir Etzkien (Etzkien, CH)

Aug 3: Lake Live (Biel/Bienne)