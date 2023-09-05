Kings Elliot Releases 'It's My Birthday'

The track was released alongside a new lyric video.

Sep. 05, 2023

Kings Elliot Releases 'It's My Birthday'

Kings Elliot makes a stirring return with her new release “It’s My Birthday”. At the core of her artistry, Kings consistently brings a powerful level of openness and honesty in her lyricism and this new song is no exception. 

Speaking on the intimacies of “It’s My Birthday”, Kings Elliot shares that “This song explores the thoughts I have when the demons trapped in my head take over… they seem to get especially noisy on a day like my birthday.

It’s a day that carries a lot of pressures with it; subconscious pressure caused by expectations of how you’re supposed to feel and act on that day. You should be happy, you should be social, you should celebrate. The light that shines on these days only serves to make me see my darkness more starkly, reminding me of how different I am.”

This beautifully mellow track follows Kings Elliot's recent track “Lost Again” which was the theme song for the hit 2022 video game The Callisto Protocol and her sophomore EP "Bored Of The Circus" in 2022, which was a heartfelt collection of tracks that melodically translated the nature of living with a mental illness.

The track arrives following a busy few months in which Kings Elliot performed a sold out headline show at London’s Omeara, opened for Lana Del Rey at Hyde Park and recorded a plethora of exciting new music. "It's My Birthday" explores the complex feelings of pressure, guilt & sadness that birthdays can trigger within us.

What is particularly distinctive about this new release is that you can hear the genuine emotion in her vocals. Kings and her collaborator halfrhymes had to stop between takes because they were both crying. 

Having gained acclaim from publications such as Clash, The Line of Best Fit, Wonderland, COLORS and Billboard, Kings Elliot is on track for an exciting new chapter. Look out for more very soon.



