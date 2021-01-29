King Yosef Teams Up with Youth Code For Collaborative LP & Shares First Single 'Burner'

Today Portland artist King Yosef and LA duo Youth Code have announced a new collaborative LP, A Skeleton Key in the Doors of Depression which they will self-release on March 9, 2021. They have shared the album's first single / video "Burner" over at Revolver.

"The video for 'Burner' puts into perspective the duality of our everyday personas dissected into light and shadow," Youth Code's Sara Taylor tells us.

"The constant state of monotony and struggle can lead us to a breaking point within ourselves, and to a path where we might not realize that the actual problem needing to be addressed is us as humans instead of what surrounds us. Is it nature or nurture? What if we are simply being challenged by something we can't actually see? This song's lyrics and visuals are a testament of challenge, and we hope you enjoy them."