Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

King Yosef Teams Up with Youth Code For Collaborative LP & Shares First Single 'Burner'

Out everywhere today.

Jan. 29, 2021  

King Yosef Teams Up with Youth Code For Collaborative LP & Shares First Single 'Burner'

Today Portland artist King Yosef and LA duo Youth Code have announced a new collaborative LP, A Skeleton Key in the Doors of Depression which they will self-release on March 9, 2021. They have shared the album's first single / video "Burner" over at Revolver.

"The video for 'Burner' puts into perspective the duality of our everyday personas dissected into light and shadow," Youth Code's Sara Taylor tells us.

"The constant state of monotony and struggle can lead us to a breaking point within ourselves, and to a path where we might not realize that the actual problem needing to be addressed is us as humans instead of what surrounds us. Is it nature or nurture? What if we are simply being challenged by something we can't actually see? This song's lyrics and visuals are a testament of challenge, and we hope you enjoy them."


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Manager Sticker
#TwoDhowShay T-Shirt
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case


Related Articles View More Music Stories
Glimmers Announce New EP Worlds Apart Photo

Glimmers Announce New EP 'Worlds Apart'

Electronic Music Icons Byron Stingily And Marshall Jefferson Return As Ten City Photo

Electronic Music Icons Byron Stingily And Marshall Jefferson Return As Ten City

MK And New Single Lies Appear In Global Campaign Amidst Partnership With Jaguar Cars Photo

MK And New Single 'Lies' Appear In Global Campaign Amidst Partnership With Jaguar Cars

Indie Pop Trio Night Lights Release New Feel Good EP 6 Feet Aparty Photo

Indie Pop Trio Night Lights Release New Feel Good EP '6 Feet Aparty'


More Hot Stories For You

  • Philadelphia Restaurants Present 25 Delicious Options For Valentines Dinner, Dessert And Cocktails
  • Brave Space Studios Offers Winter Classes, Starting February 14 
  • Directors Gathering Announces 2021 (DG) JAM, Highlighting Black Directors
  • 11th Hour Theatre Company Celebrates Its Sweet 16