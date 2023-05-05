King Krule Comes To Kings Theatre, August 1

Archy Marshall announces Space Heavy, the fourth studio album released under his King Krule alias, due June 9th via XL Recordings.

English singer, songwriter, and producer King Krule will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Tuesday, August 1 at 8pm ET on his Space Heavy Tour.

Tickets are on sale now exclusively at www.kingstheatre.com. For tickets and additional information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2241019®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/events/king-krule/.

Archy Marshall announces Space Heavy, the fourth studio album released under his King Krule alias, due June 9th via XL Recordings. Written from 2020 to 2022 in between London and Liverpool, the album took shape over the course of Archy's commutes between the two cities where he was splitting his time.

Befitting an album quite literally written on the commute between the two places he called home, Archy found himself fascinated by the notion of "the space between" - the space haunted by dreams of love, touching a narrative of lost connection, losing people and situations to the guillotine of the universe. Space Heavy, indeed. Once written by Archy, the music was further developed by frequent collaborator Dilip Harris and long-time bandmates Ignacio Salvadores, George Bass, James Wilson, and Jack Towell.

The result is an album that inhabits the deepest reaches of the subterranean sonic world that Archy has constructed over the course of his career as King Krule. In it you hear a generational artist stepping into the height of their artistic powers - the auteurism apparent on his debut 6 Feet Beneath The Moon, the shapeshifting sonic palette of The OOZ, and the primality of Man Alive! all coalesce into a wizened, dynamic body of work that reveals new elements with each listen. In line with Archy's interest in the space between, it is an album wherein the negative space demands the same attention as the positive space. If one is willing to wade into the mire the reward is rich.

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats-the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group.

Learn more at www.kingstheatre.com




