King Khan Shares New Track From Upcoming Spiritual Jazz Album

Berlin-based alternative music legend King Khan has shared the sprawling new track "Brontez Booty Beat," a tribute to the acclaimed writer, musician and dancer Brontez Purnell. This is the second offering from The Nature of Things, his second jazz album, due March 10, 2023 via Khannibalism/Ernest Jenning Record Co.

"Brontez Purnell is a genius, a gifted writer, musician, dancer and everything in between..." Khan says about the inspiration for the track.

"This song is a tribute to my favourite student of the Katherine Dunham School of Dance since Eartha Kitt.... listen to the wildness of this song, imagine Brontez's flowery buttocks gyrating to the beastial rhythm and yes it is him behind the drums and him behind the fragile pale curtains with a smile and an erection that lights up the darkest places... join us dear listener as we decolonize this world together."

The Nature of Things is King Khan's follow up to his acclaimed jazz debut The Infinite Ones, and is titled after a nature television show he grew up watching hosted by David Suzuki.

The album features John Convertino (Calexico) on drums, percussion and marimba, Alex White (Fat White Family) on sax and flute, Torben Wesche (King Khan and The Shrines) on saxophone, Davide Zolli (Mojomatics) on percussion and Brontez Purnell (Younger Lovers) on drums and percussion.

Listen to the new single here: