Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
King Khan Shares New Track From Upcoming Spiritual Jazz Album

King Khan Shares New Track From Upcoming Spiritual Jazz Album

This is the second offering from The Nature of Things, his second jazz album, due March 10, 2023.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Berlin-based alternative music legend King Khan has shared the sprawling new track "Brontez Booty Beat," a tribute to the acclaimed writer, musician and dancer Brontez Purnell. This is the second offering from The Nature of Things, his second jazz album, due March 10, 2023 via Khannibalism/Ernest Jenning Record Co.

"Brontez Purnell is a genius, a gifted writer, musician, dancer and everything in between..." Khan says about the inspiration for the track.

"This song is a tribute to my favourite student of the Katherine Dunham School of Dance since Eartha Kitt.... listen to the wildness of this song, imagine Brontez's flowery buttocks gyrating to the beastial rhythm and yes it is him behind the drums and him behind the fragile pale curtains with a smile and an erection that lights up the darkest places... join us dear listener as we decolonize this world together."

The Nature of Things is King Khan's follow up to his acclaimed jazz debut The Infinite Ones, and is titled after a nature television show he grew up watching hosted by David Suzuki.

The album features John Convertino (Calexico) on drums, percussion and marimba, Alex White (Fat White Family) on sax and flute, Torben Wesche (King Khan and The Shrines) on saxophone, Davide Zolli (Mojomatics) on percussion and Brontez Purnell (Younger Lovers) on drums and percussion.

Listen to the new single here:






Sam Hunt Releases New Song Walmart Photo
Sam Hunt Releases New Song 'Walmart'
Multi-Platinum-selling hitmaker Sam Hunt releases new song “Walmart” today. Hunt and co-writers Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne maintain an undercurrent in “Walmart” that life has a way of working out, as Hunt transports the listener to a small town run in with an ex’s mother.
Jax Jones Releases New Single Whistle Featuring Calum Scott Photo
Jax Jones Releases New Single 'Whistle' Featuring Calum Scott
The official video for “Whistle” was shot in London on an old bus that Jax used to ride in Elephant & Castle, his local borough. The lives of the sundry passengers unfold as a special motion control (MoCo) camera follows them on their travels, from morning until evening. Jax co-directed the video with Charlie Sarsfield (Stormzy, George Ezra). 
Kendrick Scott Releases One Door Closes, Another Opens Single Photo
Kendrick Scott Releases 'One Door Closes, Another Opens' Single
Drummer and composer Kendrick Scott released his new single 'One Door Closes, Another Opens' with an accompanying live performance video. The song is the second single from his upcoming full-length Corridors - Corridors is Scott's third album for Blue Note Records, and his first compositional treatment of trio context: saxophone, bass, and drums.
Masego Shares New Single Two Sides Photo
Masego Shares New Single 'Two Sides'
On his edgy new single “Two Sides,” GRAMMY®-nominated artist Masego warns a new love that the duality of his Gemini nature makes romance unpredictable. The track, which was released now via EQT Recordings/Capitol Records, was produced by Albert Hype and BASSCHARITY. Louie Lastic served as executive producer.

From This Author - Michael Major


RVMDON Release New Single 'Pump It'RVMDON Release New Single 'Pump It'
February 10, 2023

Rvmdon's new single “Pump It” is one of his most exciting releases to date. With an energetic vocal and an up-tempo beat, “Pump It” quickly springs into action with a distorted bass-driven drop, a combination that’s sure to get any crowd jumping.
The HISTORY Channel Honors Black History Month With New Documentary 'Can't Turn Us Around: Alabama's Foot Soldiers'The HISTORY Channel Honors Black History Month With New Documentary 'Can't Turn Us Around: Alabama's Foot Soldiers'
February 10, 2023

The HISTORY® Channel honors Black History Month with the new one-hour documentary “Can’t Turn Us Around: Alabama’s Foot Soldiers” hosted by Theo E.J. Wilson, community activist and grandson of a Tuskegee Airman. Leaders of the civil rights movement and their stories are well known but this poignant documentary tells a different side.
Sun Lo (ATTLAS & Richard Walters) Shares the Otherworldly 'Heights'Sun Lo (ATTLAS & Richard Walters) Shares the Otherworldly 'Heights'
February 10, 2023

Though it’s not a concept album, ATTLAS’s production and Walters’ lyrics coalesced around a single narrative, inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro’s 2021 novel Klara and the Sun, a work of dystopian sci-fi in which an artificial intelligence examines its relationship with the human world. The atmospheric electronica duo is ATTLAS and Richard Walters.
Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu & More Join AMERICAN BORN CHINESE on Disney+Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu & More Join AMERICAN BORN CHINESE on Disney+
February 10, 2023

The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including Academy® Award-Nominees and Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Ben Wang ('Chang Can Dunk'), two-time International Emmy® Award nominee Yeo Yann Yann ('Wet Season'), Chin Han ('Mortal Kombat'), and more.
iyla Releases New EP 'Appetite for Disaster'iyla Releases New EP 'Appetite for Disaster'
February 10, 2023

iyla drops her new EP, Appetite For Disaster, out now. The 7-track EP features previously released tracks, ‘Sad Bitch Bad Bitch,’ ‘2LATE,’ ‘F.O.H.,’ ‘Lost Me” (feat. Benny The Butcher) and the anthemic focus single, ‘Impala’featuring Los Angeles-based rapper Symba. All tracks were written by iyla and produced by her longtime collaborator, Kadis.
share