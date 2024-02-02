King + Country Drops Sophmore Track 'Checking in (Feat. Lee Brice)' From Upcoming Soundtrack

Multi-Platinum and four-time Grammy Award winning duo for KING + COUNTRY drops their sophomore track "Checking In (Feat. Lee Brice)" from their forthcoming "UNSUNG HERO" movie inspired-by soundtrack.

Available today alongside an official music video, "Checking In" is a fitting tribute to vivid memories, bittersweet regret, and the love between a parent and a child, as portrayed in the upcoming theatrical biopic that will be released in theaters nationwide on April 26 via LIONSGATE. Listen to "Checking In (Feat. Lee Brice)" HERE and watch the video HERE.

Written by Michael Farren, Kenneth Cooper Hart, and Garrett Jacobs; and produced by Ben Glover,

"Checking In" unites the duo with ACM/CMA award winner Lee Brice for a bonafide country song that soundtracks scenes from "UNSUNG HERO," which find patriarch David Smallbone wrestling with guilt and remorse after his father's unexpected death. Putting language around real life, "Checking In" helps define the feelings that inevitably arise when we lose a loved one.

"Here's the backstory: our label-mate Lee Brice had found himself struck by the powerful lyrics of a song titled 'Checking In,' and placed the song on hold," says for KING + COUNTRY. "The creative spark ignited when we also stumbled across the song and were captivated by the sentiment behind it. We were working on the 'Inspired By' record for our film 'UNSUNG HERO' at the time, which circles around family, and thought, 'What if we worked on this together? Yes, it's country song, but we do live in Nashville, and have the word 'country' in our band name...' And just like that, 'Checking In' was born, a testament to heartfelt songwriting, and magic that happens when diverse musical worlds collide."

Adds Brice, "I've been a fan of for KING + COUNTRY since I first heard them. I initially heard 'Checking In' a couple years ago and immediately put it on hold. Ironically, Joel and Luke heard this song through a mutual friend and wanted to cut it. Our worlds came together, and it was an honor to be asked to join them on a track for their upcoming film. Any time someone asks for you to be a part of telling their story, it is truly humbling, and I hope everyone digs the song and goes to see this incredible journey on the big screen."

"Checking In (Feat. Lee Brice)" follows on the heels of for KING + COUNTRY's re-imagined Michael W. Smith classic hit song, "Place In This World," the premiere track from their "inspired-by" album that features Smith himself. Fans can anticipate additional singles to drop from the duo this year leading up to their official soundtrack release which boasts several other A-list collaborations.

In addition to their new music, the duo is also nominated for a 2024 Grammy Award with multi-Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks for their song, "LOVE ME LIKE I AM." Their family biopic and Joel Smallbone's directorial debut film, "UNSUNG HERO" (see trailer here), will release in theaters nationwide on April 26.

ABOUT "UNSUNG HERO"

Based on a remarkable true story, "UNSUNG HERO" follows Helen and David Smallbone as they move their family from Down Under to the States, searching for a brighter future after David's successful music company collapses. With nothing more than their seven children, suitcases, and their love of music, David (for KING + COUNTRY's Joel Smallbone) and his pregnant wife Helen (Daisy Betts) set out to rebuild their lives. Helen's faith stands against all odds and inspires her husband and children to hold onto theirs.

With their own dreams on hold, David and Helen begin to realize the musical prowess in their children, who would go on to become two of the most successful acts in Inspirational Music history: five-time GRAMMY Award-winning artists for KING + COUNTRY and Rebecca St. James. The film stars Daisy Betts, Joel Smallbone, Kirrilee Berger, Jonathan Jackson, Lucas Black, Candace Cameron Bure, and Terry O'Quinn. It was directed and written by Joel Smallbone and Richard L. Ramsey and produced by Joshua Walsh, Justin Tolley, Joel Smallbone and Luke Smallbone.

For more information visit: https://unsunghero.movie/.

ABOUT for KING + COUNTRY

for KING + COUNTRY is one of the music industry's most respected and decorated duos, and are currently nominated for a 2024 Grammy Award multi-Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks for their recently released song, "LOVE ME LIKE I AM." The single is up for "Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song" and marks the eighth Grammy nomination of the duo's career (with four wins).

"LOVE ME LIKE I AM (feat. Jordin Sparks)," was the duo's 13th #1 hit single on Billboard's Christian Airplay Chart, followed by their recent single "What Are We Waiting For?," which marks their 14th #1 track (and 9th consecutive #1 hit single) on Billboard airplay. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have been awarded four GRAMMY Awards, an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, 10 GMA Dove Awards, and 17 K-LOVE Fan Awards.

Their 13 No.1 songs have produced an astonishing 2 billion career streams. The RIAA Platinum-selling act's live show has been hailed as a must-see concert event that continues to wow sold-out crowds whether in the U.S., Australia, Germany, Netherlands, or New Zealand. for KING + COUNTRY's WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?, released this year, became the duo's second Top 10 album on the Billboard 200; following their RIAA Gold certified album, BURN THE SHIPS, which also debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart.

The duo has had seven consecutive No. 1 songs including "For God Is With Us," "joy.," "TOGETHER" (feat. Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly)," and the 11-week Platinum smash, "God Only Knows." The global hitmakers have collaborated with a diverse list of artists including Jordin Sparks, Hillary Scott, Dolly Parton, NEEDTOBREATHE and Timbaland, amongst others. Joel and Luke Smallbone are committed to various philanthropic efforts focused on human trafficking, children in need, as well as numerous programs in support of the arts.

In addition, "UNSUNG HERO" Joel Smallbone's directorial debut film from for KING + COUNTRY Entertainment has been picked up by Lionsgate with a theatrical release date of April 26, 2024. Titled from the duo's song of the same name that was dedicated to their parents, the biopic follows the Smallbone family's immigration from Australia to the United States. Check out the trailer HERE.

About Lee Brice:

When Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with over 3.7 billion on-demand streams, and over 4 billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road.

He has reached the #1 spot at Country Radio with Platinum-selling "Memory I Don't Mess With," which consecutively follows three prior #1s: ASCAP's 2021 Country Song of the Year and 3x Platinum track "One of Them Girls," "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Carly Pearce, and the 4x Platinum hit "Rumor," which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque.

Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance," "Drinking Class," "Rumor," "I Hope You're Happy Now," "One of Them Girls," and "Memory I Don't Mess With." Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018.

Lee performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks, aired on PBS March of 2020. At the 54th Annual CMA Awards, Lee took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now." At the 56th ACM Awards, "I Hope You're Happy Now" won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, and Lee and Carly Pearce performed the song live.

Lee's latest album, Hey World, has been certified Platinum and features several multi-Platinum selling hits. In 2024, Lee kicked off the year with a special acoustic tour, Me & My Guitar Tour, and the release of the collaboration track "Checking In" with Australian group for KING + COUNTRY which will be featured in their upcoming biographical film, "UNSUNG HERO."