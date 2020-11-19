King Cole Releases New Single 'Mean Season' Featuring Singer J. Buck

Sometimes a tune written by a brilliant, insightful songwriter you've never heard of meets the sociopolitical moment in unimaginably provocative ways. With a vibe sounding like an update of the classic atmosphere-drenched 70's soul of Marvin Gaye, Bobby Womack and Isaac Hayes, "The Mean Season" is just one of hundreds of thus far unearthed musical treasures penned over the last 35-plus years by Andrew "King" Cole, a Miami based under the radar force of nature who up till now had been at peace with abandoning his musical dreams after a series of close major label calls a few decades earlier.

Yet genius has a way of outing itself at the right time, and "The Mean Season" - which also impactfully introduces us to the bluesy soul vocal brilliance of Memphis based emerging artist J-Buck - has a lot to say about this crazy, divisive, pandemic ridden world we inhabit in 2020. Cole's words resonate from the get-go: "It's getting hot in here and we're upset/People feeling the same way too/Let's take a breath. . .It's the mean season, you better get ready/Cause here it comes, here it comes/It's the mean season, you better get steady/We need steady guns, steady guns/That's just a pun. . ."

In the music business, we can often tell a lot about someone's integrity by the company they keep - and Cole is working with a powerhouse team led by two storied veterans - Emmy nominated, #1 hit songwriter Barry Coffing (also founder and owner of Uprising Entertainment and Music Supervisor.com) and Charles Calello, whose string, horn and/or vocal arrangements have been featured on over 100 Billboard chart records (including 39 Top 10 hits), from "Sweet Caroline" (Neil Diamond) to Frank Sinatra's album WaterTown, and Calello was also the arranger/conductor of the strings on Bruce Springsteen's "Jungleland."

"The Mean Season" is just the start of a unique rollout of a batch of King Cole-penned singles-sung by up and coming artists leading up to the release of the provocatively titled album Troll the Troll. On each Cole-penned track, Coffing will serve as producer of the rhythm section and vocals, while Calello produces the horns and string arrangements.

Musically, Cole isn't looking for fame and notoriety with "The Mean Season" and the other songs he is about to drop. He cares more about using his songs as a vehicle to help launch others like J-Buck to stardom and give them a fair shot to get on that road. "Songwriting is just something I do," he says, "and I'm driven by something inside me to express the stories and emotions that are inside me Since I've been sober, I am committed to using my abilities to serve and help others, and I think that's something we should all aspire to."

Get more info about King Cole at http://kingcolehq.com

