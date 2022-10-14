Kinder Shares New Single 'Keep Up'

Ghanaian-Australian singer, songwriter and producer sibling duo Kinder (aka Savannah and Briony Osei) today share their house-inspired new single "Keep Up", taken from their forthcoming EP "Akwaaba" out November 11 via Warner Music Australia.

Returning to their roots, "Keep Up" is a full circle moment that takes them back to their euphoric club foundations with an earworm pop hook intertwined that exclaims "Don't come on by if you're not here with a good vibe". This song comes ahead of a string of Australian festival dates that includes Summer Camp Festival, MELT Festival, VANFEST, and Ice Cream Factory.

"When we made "Keep Up", it was the first time we had worked, in real life, face to face with people since the lockdown. We made the record at Jono Ma's studio in Byron Bay along with Jonti Danilewitz. They jammed out on their analogue synths whilst we came up with melodies.

There were two ideas, we thought it was two different songs, so we came up with two very different melodies, but then they somehow we magically pieced both sections together. These very contrasting verses and chorus ideas somehow blended together and it just worked. The process was very improvisational." they say of the song.

"Akwaaba" follows the recent release of the four-track EP Yenko which was defined by generosity of spirit, one that's imbued with some kind of sisterly magic. An opportunity for Kinder to celebrate and share the depth of their Ghanaian heritage with the world, "Yenko" was the result of two lives' worth of soul-searching and self-possession, a testament to Savannah and Briony's distinct vision.

Featuring the singles "Come Along" (feat. A.GIRL), "Rasta" (feat. Gold Fang), "Bus Stop" and title track "Yenko", they captured an addictive late-night energy that was brought to festival and club stages. "Akwaaba" hears them stepping into an evolution that steers to the future while paying a nod to their roots.

Growing up in Maitland, NSW, Savannah and Briony were immersed in music from a young age. This early musical education gave the sisters an introduction to rhythm and craft, rich beat work and electrifying charisma. While Savannah took an interest in playing piano, Briony was drawn to dancing, and the body-moving potential of powerful beats. As teenagers, Savannah and Briony slowly began to immerse themselves in club culture, finding their way to Sydney to DJ at the city's hallowed clubs.

Those hole-in-the-wall slots quickly became headline slots, which became festival and stadium slots, opening for the likes of Marshmello and RL Grime, and performing on national festival circuits, including the 2019 Listen Out national tour. The heart of all Briony and Savannah's endeavours, even from their earliest shows, has always remained the same: Kinder want to bring people joy - to make them dance and smile and forget their troubles, even if only for a minute.

CATCH KINDER LIVE

Saturday 5th November- Summer Camp Festival, Sydney NSW

Thursday 10th November - MELT Festival, Brisbane QLD

Saturday 12th November - Summer Camp Festival, Melbourne VIC

Friday 2nd December - VANFEST, Bathurst NSW

Thursday 22nd December - Ice Cream Factory, Perth WA

Monday 2nd January - Club God, Hobart TAS