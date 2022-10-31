Kimbra Announces International Tour to Kick off January 2023

Two-time GRAMMY award-winning artist Kimbra announces 'A Reckoning' headlining tour throughout Europe, the UK and North America beginning January 2023. The tour celebrates her upcoming album of the same name, also out early next year.

The tour kicks off in Copenhagen on January 21st with support from Tommy Raps on a run of European and UK dates. Kimbra makes her way back to North America on February 9th with a show in Nashville alongside Tei Shi, traveling to major cities including New York at Webster Hall and Los Angeles at The Fonda Theatre.

Seated & 237 Fan Presale for the tour begins November 1st, followed by Spotify Fan Presale tickets which become available on November 2nd. Tour Promoter Presale begins November 3rd, while General On-Sale begins November 4th.

Set for release in 2023, A Reckoning is primed to be a reflective record capturing the macro reckonings that impact our world around environment, race, feminism health, and patriarchy through the eyes of mother nature. The album was first imagined in 2018, during Kimbra's tour with co-producer Ryan Lott of the band Son Lux, who scored A24's Everything Everywhere All At Once.

She recently released her first single off the record, 'Save Me' alongside a music video, offering a glimpse of the project. On the new song, Kimbra shares a moment of deep yearning set on a bed of unsettling warped pianos. She explores how two internal realities can be present at once; chaos and contemplation, rage and still life-force. Inspired by a singular moment, she searches her insecurities with hopes that someone will save her from herself.

Tour Dates

01/21/23 Copenhagen, DM at Vega^

01/22/23 Berlin, GR at Hole44^

01/24/23 Amsterdam, NL at Tolhuistuin^

01/25/23 Brussels, BG at Botanique^

01/26/23 Paris, FR at La Boule Noire^

01/27/23 London, UK at Lafayette^

01/28/23 Dublin, IR at The Workmans Club^

02/09/23 Nashville, TN at Basement East*

02/10/23 Atlanta, GA at Terminal West*

02/11/23 Carrboro, NC at Cat's Cradle*

02/12/23 Washington, DC at 9:30 Club*

02/14/23 Philadelphia, PA at World Cafe Live*

02/16/23 New York, NY at Webster Hall*

02/17/23 Boston, MA at Big Night Live*

02/18/23 Montreal, QC at Le Studio TD*

02/19/23 Toronto, ON at Opera House*

02/21/23 Minneapolis, MN at Fine Line*

02/22/23 Chicago, IL at Thalia Hall*

02/24/23 Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall*

02/25/23 St. Louis, MO at Delmar Hall*

02/26/23 Kansas City, MO at Record Bar*

03/01/23 New Orleans, LA at House Of Blues*

03/02/23 Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall*

03/03/23 Austin, TX at Empire Garage*

03/04/23 Dallas, TX at The Studio at Factory*

03/06/23 Phoenix, AZ at Crescent Ballroom*

03/08/23 San Diego, CA at Music Box*

03/09/23 Los Angeles, CA at Fonda Theatre*

03/10/23 Berkeley, CA at UC Theatre*

03/11/23 Sacramento, CA at Goldfield Roseville*

03/13/23 Portland, OR at Wonder Ballroom*

03/14/23 Vancouver, BC at Hollywood Theatre*

03/15/23 Seattle, WA at Neptune Theatre*

03/17/23 Salt Lake City, UT at Urban Lounge*

3/18/2023 Englewood, CO at Gothic Theatre*

* With Tei Shi

^ With Tommy Raps