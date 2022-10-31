Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kimbra Announces International Tour to Kick off January 2023

Kimbra Announces International Tour to Kick off January 2023

Tickets will go on sale November 4th.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 31, 2022  

Two-time GRAMMY award-winning artist Kimbra announces 'A Reckoning' headlining tour throughout Europe, the UK and North America beginning January 2023. The tour celebrates her upcoming album of the same name, also out early next year.

The tour kicks off in Copenhagen on January 21st with support from Tommy Raps on a run of European and UK dates. Kimbra makes her way back to North America on February 9th with a show in Nashville alongside Tei Shi, traveling to major cities including New York at Webster Hall and Los Angeles at The Fonda Theatre.

Seated & 237 Fan Presale for the tour begins November 1st, followed by Spotify Fan Presale tickets which become available on November 2nd. Tour Promoter Presale begins November 3rd, while General On-Sale begins November 4th.

Tickets may be purchased here.

Set for release in 2023, A Reckoning is primed to be a reflective record capturing the macro reckonings that impact our world around environment, race, feminism health, and patriarchy through the eyes of mother nature. The album was first imagined in 2018, during Kimbra's tour with co-producer Ryan Lott of the band Son Lux, who scored A24's Everything Everywhere All At Once.

She recently released her first single off the record, 'Save Me' alongside a music video, offering a glimpse of the project. On the new song, Kimbra shares a moment of deep yearning set on a bed of unsettling warped pianos. She explores how two internal realities can be present at once; chaos and contemplation, rage and still life-force. Inspired by a singular moment, she searches her insecurities with hopes that someone will save her from herself.

Tour Dates

01/21/23 Copenhagen, DM at Vega^

01/22/23 Berlin, GR at Hole44^

01/24/23 Amsterdam, NL at Tolhuistuin^

01/25/23 Brussels, BG at Botanique^

01/26/23 Paris, FR at La Boule Noire^

01/27/23 London, UK at Lafayette^

01/28/23 Dublin, IR at The Workmans Club^

02/09/23 Nashville, TN at Basement East*

02/10/23 Atlanta, GA at Terminal West*

02/11/23 Carrboro, NC at Cat's Cradle*

02/12/23 Washington, DC at 9:30 Club*

02/14/23 Philadelphia, PA at World Cafe Live*

02/16/23 New York, NY at Webster Hall*

02/17/23 Boston, MA at Big Night Live*

02/18/23 Montreal, QC at Le Studio TD*

02/19/23 Toronto, ON at Opera House*

02/21/23 Minneapolis, MN at Fine Line*

02/22/23 Chicago, IL at Thalia Hall*

02/24/23 Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall*

02/25/23 St. Louis, MO at Delmar Hall*

02/26/23 Kansas City, MO at Record Bar*

03/01/23 New Orleans, LA at House Of Blues*

03/02/23 Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall*

03/03/23 Austin, TX at Empire Garage*

03/04/23 Dallas, TX at The Studio at Factory*

03/06/23 Phoenix, AZ at Crescent Ballroom*

03/08/23 San Diego, CA at Music Box*

03/09/23 Los Angeles, CA at Fonda Theatre*

03/10/23 Berkeley, CA at UC Theatre*

03/11/23 Sacramento, CA at Goldfield Roseville*

03/13/23 Portland, OR at Wonder Ballroom*

03/14/23 Vancouver, BC at Hollywood Theatre*

03/15/23 Seattle, WA at Neptune Theatre*

03/17/23 Salt Lake City, UT at Urban Lounge*

3/18/2023 Englewood, CO at Gothic Theatre*

* With Tei Shi

^ With Tommy Raps



Snoop Dogg Announces Holidaze of Blaze Concert with T-Pain & More Photo
Snoop Dogg Announces Holidaze of Blaze Concert with T-Pain & More
Snoop Dogg, the seven-time Platinum selling Artist, Movie Star, and Cultural Icon announces his upcoming Holidaze of Blaze tour featuring an incredible night of hits from a star-studded lineup! Joining Snoop on this Tour are other transformational artists like T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and rising star Justin Champagne.
Vylana Announces New Visual Album Goddess Rise Photo
Vylana Announces New Visual Album 'Goddess Rise'
Goddess Rise is both an album and an invitation. It tells the story of Vylana’s emergence from the depths of pain, caused in great part by self-rejection that was reinforced by the value structures of our society. Without the fortification of self love and acceptance she tolerated all manner of abuses from an often manipulative and vampiric world.
Matthew Joseph Releases New Single Waiting Photo
Matthew Joseph Releases New Single 'Waiting'
Matthew Joseph is someone who has been consumed and infatuated by music from a young age. Always competing and taking part in dance competitions, Joseph always wanted to be like the popstars you saw on TV in the 2000s like Britney Spears, but decided to take on the design and behind the scenes part of the industry for a while.
Atarashii Gakko! Release New Song Hanako Photo
Atarashii Gakko! Release New Song 'Hanako'
Originating from a Japanese urban legend of ‘Hanako-san’, a girl ghost who haunts school bathrooms, the track is a spooky, yet undeniable ATARASHII GAKKO! high octane banger. The music video, directed by Sayaka Nakane and shot in an abandoned elementary school, includes choreography created by the group themselves.

From This Author - Michael Major


Benson Boone Drops New Ballad 'Before You'Benson Boone Drops New Ballad 'Before You'
October 28, 2022

With the singer’s powerful vocals soaring over solemn piano, the new single is about finding true love. No doubt, “Before You” will be one of the highlights of Boone’s live set when he heads out on a special sold-out west coast tour in December. Get tickets now!
Sierra Ferrell Announces Spring Tour DatesSierra Ferrell Announces Spring Tour Dates
October 28, 2022

Rising star Sierra Ferrell has announced plans for a headline tour of the US next spring. This run of dates will commence on March 2 in St. Louis and will include stops in Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Denver, Santa Fe, Phoenix, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Walker & Royce and Ardalan Return as Escapade on 'Ballroom'Walker & Royce and Ardalan Return as Escapade on 'Ballroom'
October 28, 2022

Walker & Royce have had a highly impactful career that’s included collaborations with Claude Vonstroke, Ardalan, Chris Lake, and VNSSA just to name a few, as well as official remixes of Channel Tres, LP Giobbi, The Knocks, Justin Jay, Gorgon City, Mindchatter; and put out music on Relief, Black Book, HotBOi Records and more.
INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE VIEW on HalloweenINTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE VIEW on Halloween
October 28, 2022

The cast of Into the Woods will perform on The View for their Halloween episode. The production recently made its broadcast television debut, with the cast performing the title number and Andy Karl and Gavin Creel performing 'Agony' on the TODAY Show.
Matt B Releases New Single 'Reassured'Matt B Releases New Single 'Reassured'
October 28, 2022

Global R&B artist Matt B has released his new song “Reassured” out now via Vitae Records. Showcasing his velvety vocals over layered synths, Matt flips the script on being content in a relationship and instead asking his partner to make it clear that he is a priority - stressing that actions speak louder than words if they want to stay together.