Kim Petras Joins David Guetta For New Single 'When We Were Young'

GRAMMY-winning, critically-acclaimed superstars David Guetta and Kim Petras team up for their hotly anticipated new single, “When We Were Young (The Logical Song)” — watch the music video directed by Hannah Lux Davis.

A futuristic banger that thematically looks to the past, “When We Were Young” is a high-BPM stormer, incorporating hyperpop influences and classic ‘90s piano into David Guetta’s peerless sound. “When we were young, it seemed that life was so wonderful,” goes the earworm chorus, with Kim Petras providing the nostalgic verses about the innocence of youth. Crafting the track around a pitched-up interpolation of Supertramp’s classic “The Logical Song,” the French mastermind is sure to strike gold once again with this new smash collaboration.

Earlier this year, Guetta conquered the global airwaves with the hit “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” featuring pop megastars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray. It arrived as the hotly anticipated follow-up to the multi-platinum smash “I’m Good (Blue)” with Bebe Rexha. The latter earned Guetta a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, reached #1 on the official charts across 11 markets, peaked at #1 on US Top 40 & Dance Radio charts, and has garnered over 2.2 billion streams to date.

“I’m Good (Blue)” is also currently nominated for three Billboard Music Awards — Top Collaboration, Top Billboard Global Song, and Top Dance/Electronic Song. Additionally, Guetta is nominated for Top/Dance Electronic Artist, and secured a second Top/Dance Electronic Song nomination for “Baby Don’t Hurt Me.” Announced earlier this week, Guetta and Rexha will perform at this year’s Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, November 19th.

Earlier this month, Guetta released “Big FU” with Ayra Starr and Lil Durk, following his collaboration with Zara Larsson, “On My Love.” Over the Summer, he shared singles with MORTEN, Bebe Rexha, Shouse, and more. Last week, he also put his spin on Jung Kook’s “Seven (feat. Latto),” in addition to his other 2023 smash reworks of cassö, RAYE and D-Block Europe’s “Prada” with Hypaton, and Tony Touch’s “Apaga La Luz,” to name a few.

About David Guetta:

DJ. Producer. Artist. David Guetta is a musical trailblazer and an international icon. Currently the #12 most streamed artist on Spotify globally and with 2x Grammys awards, 11x Grammy nominations, 7x UK number 1 singles, over 42 billion global streams, 50 million records sold worldwide, and over 70 million monthly Spotify listeners to his name, he has been voted the world’s best DJ in the DJ Mag ‘Top 100’ three times and won the accolade for best electronic artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

He won ‘Best Electronic Act’ at the 2023 MTV EMAs, two awards at the LOS40 Music Awards, the ‘Dance Act of the Year’ award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and ‘DJ of the Year’ award at the NRJ Music Awards, and was additionally named #1 Producer by 1001Tracklists, as well as this year he was awarded ‘Producer of the Year’ by the BRITs in recognition of his production successes.

The French producer mastermind has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest stars including SIA, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, J Balvin, Becky Hill, Raye.

Guetta stormed into 2023 with his dance smash ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’, with the two pop megastars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray. It arrived as the hotly anticipated follow-up to Spotify global #1 and streaming monster, ‘I’m Good (Blue)’. The track earned Guetta his eleventh Grammy nomination, receiving a nod for ‘Best Dance/Electronic Recording’, has garnered 2.2 billion global streams, charted at #1 on the official charts across 11 markets, and peaked at #1 at US Top 40 & US Dance Radio charts.

Elsewhere he has provided remixes for some of the world’s biggest stars including pop royalty Sam Smith & Kim Petras, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Kodak Black. He also released the acid-fuelled remix of Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’, while he recently delivered his remix for Coi Leray’s new hit with ‘Players’.

A master creative across genres, Guetta has also gone from strength to strength with his underground-focused Future Rave project alongside Morten; the duo released their eagerly awaited Future Rave EP ‘Episode 2’, which featured the powerful lead single ‘You Can’t Change Me’ with Raye. His underground alias Jack Back also made a recent return with ‘The Walk To Church, a gospel-inspired collaboration featuring Wh0 and Roland Clark.

His renowned live show experience has extended this year to headlining the main stage at Ultra Miami Festival in March, as well as his newly announced two Ibiza residencies: Hï Ibiza with Future Rave and Ushuaïa Ibiza with legendary party F*** Me I’m Famous!. He also continues this year with his own residency at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas and many of the world’s biggest events and festivals.

While maintaining an epic level of quality for his live streams during the pandemic and lockdown, he hosted his iconic United At Home series, a number of unforgettable concerts from Paris’ Louvre Museum, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Icon Brickell in Miami, and atop the Rockefeller Center, raising $2 million in donations for numerous charities.

As he continues to dominate the global charts and play some of the most exciting sets of his career, all while expanding his creative vision, exploring new sounds and evolving as an artist, David Guetta demonstrates time and time again why he is the most cherished electronic artist of our generation.

About Kim Petras

Currently receiving rave reviews on the US leg of her Feed The Beast World Tour, which will be coming to Europe at the top of next year in support of her debut album of the same name, GRAMMY-winning, international pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras is treating fans to many of her hits including steamy smash “Alone” featuring diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj, her #1, GRAMMY-winning, global platinum smash hit with Sam Smith “Unholy” and viral fan favorites like beat-heavy single “brrr.”

Late last month, Kim also surprise-dropped her long-awaited album Problematique. Both are out now via Republic Records/Amigo Records, and tickets for all dates are on sale now. Nominated for two Billboard Music Awards for Top Dance/Electronic Album and Top Collaboration, and having graced the covers of Vogue Germany, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Out Magazine’s Pride Issue, and WWD, Kim is continuing a milestone year that began with winning her first GRAMMY Award for Best Pop/Duo Group performance for "Unholy” with Sam Smith.

Kim has become one of music’s most buzzed-about talents, self-styling a massively dynamic career with a string of critically acclaimed singles and projects, billions of global streams, sold-out headline tours and lavish praise from major mainstream publications and tastemaking outlets worldwide.

Kim has also drawn global attention from the fashion world, attended the Met Gala and the CFDAs, and has collaborated with Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith, Charli XCX, Meghan Trainor, Kygo, Cheat Codes, Madison Beer, K/DA, James Hype, City Girls and more. For more information, please visit https://www.kimpetras.com/.