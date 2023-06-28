Kim Petras Continues 'Feed the Best' Takeover With WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE & 'Call Her Daddy' Appearances

Tune in this week as global pop sensation Kim Petras continues her Feed The Beast takeover in support of her brand-new album and upcoming world tour. Check out Kim dish with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy today, only on Spotify. PRESS HERE to listen.

Then, Kim visits the Bravo clubhouse for an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside Cynthia Nixon tomorrow, June 29 at 10:30pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Last week, Kim delivered an iconic live concert and album release celebration on the TODAY Plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series, which included performances of new songs "King of Hearts" and "Thousand Pieces" as well as "Alone," Kim’s hit featuring Nicki Minaj.

With 15 tracks of pure pop perfection, Feed The Beast is Kim’s declaration about being willing to be consumed by her biggest passion – pop music. Heavily inspired by the euphoric Eurodance hits that she would lose herself in growing up, the album, out now via Republic Records/Amigo Records, features stand out track “King of Hearts” – an anthemic, shimmering pop confessional about ignoring the red flags of a cheating ex.

The album also includes brand new tracks such as “Claws,” “uhoh,” and “Castle In The Sky” as well as Kim’s latest buzzy hit “Alone” featuring diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj, her #1, GRAMMY-winning, global platinum smash hit with Sam Smith “Unholy” and viral fan favorites like the body-positive “Coconuts” and beat-heavy single “brrr.”

Tickets are on sale now for Kim’s Feed The Beast World Tour, produced by Live Nation. The North American leg kicks off September 27 in Austin, TX, before the UK/European run begins February 13 in Birmingham, UK. PRESS HERE to watch Kim’s tour announcement video and visit KimPetras.com for tickets, VIP packages, and tour info.

Feed The Beast World Tour Dates

2023

Aug 4 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre (WiLD 94.9’s WAZZMATAZZ radio show)

Aug 6 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga (festival)

Sept 10 – São Paulo, Brazil – The Town (festival)

Sept 24 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful (festival)

Sep 27 – Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

Sep 30 – Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater

Oct 1 – Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena

Oct 4 – Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 7 – Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct 9 – Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

Oct 12 – Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

Oct 16 – Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct 18 – Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 19 – Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Oct 23 – Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Oct 26 – Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

Oct 27 – Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct 29 – San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov 1 – Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Nov 8 – Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Nov 11 – Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium

Nov 13 – Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Nov 14 – Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Nov 18 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital (festival)

Nov 21 – Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov 22 – San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

2024

Feb 13 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Feb 15 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

Feb 16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

Feb 19 - London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Feb 24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

Feb 25 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Feb 27 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

Feb 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Mar 1 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

Mar 2 – Warsaw, Poland – EXPO XXI

Mar 4 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

Mar 5 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

Photo credit: Luke Gilford