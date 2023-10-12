Kim McLean Featured at Country Music Hall of Fame Songwriter Sessions

Award-winning singer-songwriter Kim McLean, who recently released a book of devotions and an album of songs written with Country Music Hall of Fame member Loretta Lynn, will be the featured guest at the Country Music Hall of Fame And Museum’s popular Songwriter Sessions on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at noon.

Kim will perform and tell stories behind some of the songs from A Song & A Prayer and others she’s written for artists like Tim McGraw, Trisha Yearwood, and Lee Ann Womack. Members may reserve free tickets HERE. Non-members can purchase tickets HERE.

The A Song & A Prayer book includes daily devotions Kim wrote with Loretta. She composed nine of the 10 cuts on the album with the Queen of Country Music and was the solo writer on “Angel In The Stone.” She also produced the album. Both the book and the album will be offered for purchase at the event, and Kim will be available for autographs and photos.

The two like-minded ladies first met in 2018 at a writer’s night in Nashville. Loretta invited Kim, who is also an ordained minister, to her house not to write initially, but to pray. They bonded over music, God, songs and songwriting. Over the next two years, their conversations turned into songs which later transformed into devotionals and the A Song & A Prayer book.