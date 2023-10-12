Kim McLean Featured at Country Music Hall of Fame Songwriter Sessions

The induction will be on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at noon.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 3 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 4 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain

Kim McLean Featured at Country Music Hall of Fame Songwriter Sessions

Award-winning singer-songwriter Kim McLean, who recently released a book of devotions and an album of songs written with Country Music Hall of Fame member Loretta Lynn, will be the featured guest at the Country Music Hall of Fame And Museum’s popular Songwriter Sessions on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at noon.

Kim will perform and tell stories behind some of the songs from A Song & A Prayer and others she’s written for artists like Tim McGraw, Trisha Yearwood, and Lee Ann Womack. Members may reserve free tickets HERE. Non-members can purchase tickets HERE.

The A Song & A Prayer book includes daily devotions Kim wrote with Loretta. She composed nine of the 10 cuts on the album with the Queen of Country Music and was the solo writer on “Angel In The Stone.” She also produced the album. Both the book and the album will be offered for purchase at the event, and Kim will be available for autographs and photos.

The two like-minded ladies first met in 2018 at a writer’s night in Nashville. Loretta invited Kim, who is also an ordained minister, to her house not to write initially, but to pray. They bonded over music, God, songs and songwriting. Over the next two years, their conversations turned into songs which later transformed into devotionals and the A Song & A Prayer book.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Blue Man Group to Release Holiday EP Overjoy to the World Photo
Blue Man Group to Release Holiday EP 'Overjoy to the World'

Blue Man Group shared the first peek into the project with the rocking single + video, “Jingle Bones.” Composed and arranged by longtime Blue Man Group contributing director and music composer Jeff Turlik, the project not only satisfies longtime fans with the time-honored classics, but also pushes the boundaries of the collective’s creativity.

2
Maren Morris & Karina Argow to Release New Childrens Book Photo
Maren Morris & Karina Argow to Release New Children's Book

Morris and Argow were inspired by reading to Morris’ young son to create their first children’s picture book — one that is visually stunning with a story that both children and adults will find humorous and engaging. ADDIE ANT GOES ON AN ADVENTURE combines clever wordplay alongside themes of independence, friendship, and inclusivity.

3
Miss Grit Shares Remixes From Gilla Band & Aron Kobayashi Ritch Photo
Miss Grit Shares Remixes From Gilla Band & Aron Kobayashi Ritch

Gilla Band’s Alan Duggan-Borges has reworked the Korean language version of “Follow The Cyborg”, titled “사이보그를 따라와”, amplifying the album’s machine-like form, while NY-based producer, and composer Aron Kobayashi Ritch (Momma) highlights the emotional side of the album standout “Perfect Blue”.

4
Video: Watch Sofia Coppola & Priscilla Presley In A First Look At PRISCILLA Photo
Video: Watch Sofia Coppola & Priscilla Presley In A First Look At PRISCILLA

Step into the lavish world of PRISCILLA with a video from writer/director Sofia Coppola and executive producer Priscilla Presley, as they dive into the process of bringing Priscilla’s life story to the big screen. Starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, the film is based on Priscilla Presley’s bestselling memoir “Elvis and Me.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

David Muir to Host ABC News Special on the War in Israel From Tel AvivDavid Muir to Host ABC News Special on the War in Israel From Tel Aviv
John Buffalo Shares 'Accidents' SongJohn Buffalo Shares 'Accidents' Song
I Ya Toyah to Release New Single 'Panic Room' This MonthI Ya Toyah to Release New Single 'Panic Room' This Month
Photo: Priscilla Block Performs at Opry Goes Pink Concert in Support of Breast Cancer AwarenessPhoto: Priscilla Block Performs at Opry Goes Pink Concert in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD