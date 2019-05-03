Kim Churchill Releases New EP, 'I Am'

Kim Churchill is back with I Am, a kaleidoscopic pop explosion of an EP that was only hinted at by first single "After the Sun". The EP, recorded in Berlin, is part of a series of four that Kim recorded around the world, including studios in the UK, Canada, and Australia.



A traveler as much as an artist, Kim has lived on the road for years, but it was no longer enough just to pass through; for Kim it was time to show that world in his songs. "I now understand the effect that the whole process of traveling has on the way I write songs and the way I create," he says, explaining that he traveled this time intending to experience "emotional responses to a constantly changing environment" and allow that to "seep into my creative process, which has been the most liberating part of the last year of writing."



The Berlin-recorded I Am encapsulated in that first single, combines the natural and human elements of the city into a beautiful sonic journey. While Berlin is a city known for its buildings, culture and nightlife, according to Kim, it was the areas where the 'built' and 'natural' sides of Berlin collide and connect that drove the process: "It started out as a way to contrast the natural and the man-made, but as we started searching the city and finding things, we noticed that there were so many wonderful examples of nature jumping into buildings, re-taking over what it originally owned."



I Am is available now on all platforms.





