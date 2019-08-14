Kill the Whale: A Musical Odyssey Second Single 'Dusk' Revealed Featuring Courtney Bassett

Today, the musical/visual project Kill the Whale: A Musical Odyssey has revealed the second musical series from the epic, entitled "Dusk." Aptly released in the same year of Herman Melville's 200th birthday, the song introduces the character Starbuck, played by Courtney Bassett (The Great Comet). Watch the video below!

Created by writer/composer Daniel Emond (DAWN, Daphne), Kill the Whale: A Musical Odyssey is a musical and visual re-imagining of the classic Moby-Dick. The score, soaked in rock and hip hop, folk and roots, rhythm and blues, psychedelia and soul, like the culturally inclusive company of singer-musicians, is an eclectic reflection of America's diversity. The project embodies the experience of living in a community driven to violence by a despotic leader, and educates us to stand up to intolerance and evil in spite of feeling lost in the multifarious mystery of life. The show and future music videos will feature a strong and diverse group of singers.

Kill the Whale: A Musical Odyssey was recently workshopped at Corkscrew Festival in NYC, starring Catherine Brookman as Ahab (Meredith Monk's Atlas), Claire Wellinas Stubb (Once, The Tonight Show), and Bassett, garnering early praise and buzz from fans and industry alike. On September 16, the full show will be previewed at theNantucket Theatre Workshop, including an introduction from the acclaimed authorNathaniel Philbrick (In The Heart of The Sea). For more information, visittheatrenantucket.org/events.

