Kiefer to Release New Live Trio Album 'Something For Real'; Listen to Lead Single 'Cute'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pianist and producer Kiefer – known for his blend of beat-making and virtuosic jazz skills as well as his work with Drake and Anderson .Paak, among others– has announced Something For Real, a live trio album due out digitally on May 10 on Stones Throw Records.



Additionally, Kiefer’s highly-anticipated NPR Tiny Desk concert is coming soon.



“Cute,” which originally featured on Kiefer’s 2019 EP Bridges finds itself transformed into a groove-filled six-minute adventure. On display: Kiefer’s technical wizardry, musicianship and that intangible spark that can only be captured in a live room. FLOOD Magazine premiered the single and album news today, saying "the release will see these songs teased out and refined." Read the exclusive here.



Something For Real is a snapshot of an artist in his groove. Recorded at an electric show in Los Angeles in April 2023, the live album features a collection of favorites from Kiefer’s catalog as well as a brand new track – “Something For Real” – and a stirring rendition of Bobby Hutcherson’s “Montara”.



Kiefer chose not to tell his live collaborators Luke Titus (drums) and Pera Krstajic (bass) that the show was being recorded, thus giving the performance “a spark that can only exist when the art is organic and simple.” The musicianship is on display, the improvisations exploratory, the vibes immaculate. The live album was conceived as a project without rules: “three friends playing for each other, for fun. With friends, for friends. Something for real!”



Kiefer’s first release with Stones Throw was the 2016 album Happysad. His most recent album was last year’s It’s Ok, B U – a record that saw Kiefer return to his beat-making roots. In addition to his solo work, Kiefer has produced, played, and written for artists including Drake and Anderson .Paak, winning a Grammy for his work with the latter. Kiefer recently completed two sold out nights with this trio at the famed Blue Note NYC, and will tour Asia this summer. He’ll also accompany Nate Smith and CARRTOONS across the US in May.

Something For Real Tracklist

1. Tubesocks

2. Montara

3. Introducing the Band

4. Fast One

5. Something For Real

6. Saying Thank Yous

7. Cute

8. Why Not?

Asia / Australia Headline Tour Dates

June 4 Osaka, Japan at Billboard Live

June 5 Tokyo, Japan at Billboard Live

June 6 Seoul, S.Korea at West Bridge Live Hall

June 8 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at Else

June 12 Taipei, Taiwan at The Wall Live House

June 14 Sydney, Australia at Oxford Arts Factory

June 15 Melbourne, Australia at Northcote Theatre

Photo credit: Robb Klassen

Play Broadway Games