Kid Ziggy Releases New Track 'Lipstick Stains' Ahead Of Valentines Day

As Valentine's Day approaches, Hip Hop artist Kid Ziggy gets vulnerable with the release of his smooth R&B inspired hit "Lipstick Stains'" on all streaming platforms. An organic collaboration between Ziggy, Papa Luke and viral producer and TikTok creator iceered, "Lipstick Stains' ' provides a relatable message for anyone who has had to sit back and reevaluate their long term relationship. Every relationship has its baggage, but it's how you handle that baggage that can make or break a bond. Striving to start fresh with a focus on positivity and love, Kid Ziggy's new track stems from real life experiences as a married man. Even the strongest of bonds can be torn apart by petty things, but as he approaches difficult situations with a healthy perspective, he realizes that a life without his partner is not a life he'd like to lead.

The track itself delivers a strong bassline with a danceable vibe from beginning to end. Paired with Ziggy's captivating lyrics, "Lipstick Stains' ' provides a fresh take R&B/Pop while still remaining true to his Hip Hop roots. Kid Ziggy aka Zachary Geller is a dedicated songwriter, recording artist and talented audio engineer. And when he's not performing solo, you can find him performing as one sixth of Hip Hop group ZiPPiR Collective. Known for combining lyrical prowess with original instrumentals, ZiPPiR Collective has received high praises from popular Hip Hop channel 247HH as well as Tattoo Magazine and Traps N Trunks. Kid Ziggy's "Lipstick Stains" releases on the heels of his debut solo album "Brainstorming", marking a new sound for the new year.

Follow Kid Ziggy on Instagram HERE.

Listen to "Lipstick Stains" on Spotify HERE.