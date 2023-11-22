Kid Koi Releases New Single 'LA'

Kid Koi, the genre-blending artist known for his diverse musical palette, has unveiled his latest single, “LA”, a poignant exploration into the bittersweet tapestry of emotions that define the city of dreams.

Following the carefree vibes of his previous hit, “Ooh La La,” Kid Koi once again proves his versatility by delving into a more introspective narrative, blending elements of pop, hip-hop, R&B, folk, and indie rock in a soul-stirring composition that resonates with raw emotional depth. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms.

“LA” effortlessly straddles the line between heartbreak and hopefulness. Kid Koi’s vocals, tinged with a newfound emotional intensity, serve as a vessel for the song’s evocative storytelling, weaving a tale of melancholy nostalgia and resilient optimism, mirroring the contrasts often found within the city it pays homage to.

“The song started out being about a personal relationship, but it evolved into a song about

how it's never about the city you are in. It's all about the people you are with that makes a place special,” says Kid Koi. “I had not completely finished the song and was not very confident about it, but after performing it for the first time at an open mic, one of the audience members told me, ‘you need to record that one song about LA.”

The track features a distinctive interplay of instruments, including a quirky whistle that

dances playfully amidst the intimate strums of an acoustic guitar. An emotional synth evokes a sense of wistful longing that beautifully complements Kid Koi’s smooth vocals. The heartbeat of the song is underlined by a dynamic yet understated beat, anchoring the melodic fusion with an irresistible groove.

“LA” was written by Sota Koike and produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Jean-Luc McMurtry at VLV Media & Records.

Kid Koi's “LA” stands as a testament to the artist's ability to craft narratives that resonate deeply while pushing the boundaries of genre, offering listeners a soul-stirring musical journey through the heart and soul of Los Angeles and beyond.

ABOUT KID KOI

Kid Koi (Sota Koike) is a singer/songwriter born and raised in New York City. He discovered a passion for songwriting when improvising chords at parties to accompany his friends

freestyle. With a myriad of influences ranging from 90's Hip-Hop to guitar legends like Jimi

Hendrix, he hopes to blend all his influences into something unique.