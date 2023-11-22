Kid Koi Releases New Single 'LA'

The single is now available on all major streaming platforms.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

Kid Koi Releases New Single 'LA'

Kid Koi, the genre-blending artist known for his diverse musical palette, has unveiled his latest single, “LA”, a poignant exploration into the bittersweet tapestry of emotions that define the city of dreams.

Following the carefree vibes of his previous hit, “Ooh La La,” Kid Koi once again proves his versatility by delving into a more introspective narrative, blending elements of pop, hip-hop, R&B, folk, and indie rock in a soul-stirring composition that resonates with raw emotional depth. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms.

“LA” effortlessly straddles the line between heartbreak and hopefulness. Kid Koi’s vocals, tinged with a newfound emotional intensity, serve as a vessel for the song’s evocative storytelling, weaving a tale of melancholy nostalgia and resilient optimism, mirroring the contrasts often found within the city it pays homage to.

“The song started out being about a personal relationship, but it evolved into a song about
how it's never about the city you are in. It's all about the people you are with that makes a place special,” says Kid Koi. “I had not completely finished the song and was not very confident about it, but after performing it for the first time at an open mic, one of the audience members told me, ‘you need to record that one song about LA.”

The track features a distinctive interplay of instruments, including a quirky whistle that
dances playfully amidst the intimate strums of an acoustic guitar. An emotional synth evokes a sense of wistful longing that beautifully complements Kid Koi’s smooth vocals. The heartbeat of the song is underlined by a dynamic yet understated beat, anchoring the melodic fusion with an irresistible groove.

“LA” was written by Sota Koike and produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Jean-Luc McMurtry at VLV Media & Records.

Kid Koi's “LA” stands as a testament to the artist's ability to craft narratives that resonate deeply while pushing the boundaries of genre, offering listeners a soul-stirring musical journey through the heart and soul of Los Angeles and beyond.

ABOUT KID KOI

Kid Koi (Sota Koike) is a singer/songwriter born and raised in New York City. He discovered a passion for songwriting when improvising chords at parties to accompany his friends
freestyle. With a myriad of influences ranging from 90's Hip-Hop to guitar legends like Jimi
Hendrix, he hopes to blend all his influences into something unique.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Vexillarys New Album Horror in Dub to Release in 2024 Photo
Vexillary's New Album 'Horror in Dub' to Release in 2024

After teasing the album with its three compelling singles, Vexillary finally unleashes his third full-length effort, Horror in Dub. The compelling electronic outing seamlessly blends techno, dark wave, and dub-tinted bass music, to present a deep dive into the realm of eerie horror while maintaining haunting beauty.

2
The Allman Betts Family Revival Kicks off This Weekend Photo
The Allman Betts Family Revival Kicks off This Weekend

The Allman Betts Family Revival is thrilled to reveal the latest round of special guest additions for the 2023 tour. Newly announced guests include Ghalia Volt and Mattie Schell, plus Mike Zito has been added to the tour kickoff on Nov 25 in St. Louis, MO, and Sierra Ferrell will join the Revival on Dec 15 at The Ryman in Nashville, TN.

3
Buzzing Rapper Hi-C Releases New Album L3Ft+4+D3aD Photo
Buzzing Rapper Hi-C Releases New Album 'L3Ft+4+D3aD'

L3Ft+4+D3aD is Hi-C’s darkest and most vulnerable project thus far. Hi-C enlists features from Xaviersobased, mikesbrokeaf, rockstarcliff selfmadesav, and his frequent collaborator Lil Yawh. The album production is handled in majority by Jack Frost, sophitia slacker, and dozen blades with a few tracks produced by Hi-C himself.

4
Alicia Keys to Livestream Upcoming Webster Hall Concert Photo
Alicia Keys to Livestream Upcoming Webster Hall Concert

Keys kicks off the celebration of this milestone with the digital release of The Diary of Alicia Keys 20. Out on Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, the album features nine bonus tracks including 'Golden Child,' a previously unreleased rarity from Alicia's personal vault, available in 360RA and Dolby Atmos. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Pandora Nox Wins DRAG RACE GERMANY Season 1 on WOW Presents PlusPandora Nox Wins DRAG RACE GERMANY Season 1 on WOW Presents Plus
THE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Announces Special Performers For Toronto's Massey HallTHE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Announces Special Performers For Toronto's Massey Hall
Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney MusicalsInterview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals
Video: Veeze Shares New Video for 'Lick'Video: Veeze Shares New Video for 'Lick'

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD