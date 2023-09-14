KiNG MALA Drops New Anthem 'Never Wanna Know”

The single will be on her forthcoming EP SPILT MILK, due November 10th.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

New era alert! Alt-pop songstress KiNG MALA – aka Areli Castro – is entering her unbothered era with new blasé anthem “never wanna know” which will be on her forthcoming EP SPILT MILK, due November 10th.

KiNG MALA’s sweet and airy vocals coalesce with her sincere lyricism as she nonchalantly sings, “I never wanna know / If your past keeps you up at night, cause I never worry about mine / Some people check on their exes, but I never wanna know.” Call her Miss Moving On!

About the track, KiNG MALA states, “A few nights before I flew to NYC for the writing camp where I made this song (shoutout anti-social producers club), I found a box of all of the sentimental things I had kept from my last relationship. I went through all the photos and notes and movie tickets and I thought I would feel sentimental but I was filled with the strongest urge to NEVER see these items or anything having to do with this person again.

I remember the day he moved out of our apartment, I expected to feel sad but as he drove away I knew all I wanted was to never see him again. It was such a long relationship and such a big part of my life but the moment it was over - I was over it.

Some part of me feels proud for moving on and healing, some part of me worries that maybe it's all a strange way of avoiding healing but either way, this song is about realizing you have moved on and celebrating that s. It feels so good to know that no matter how invested you are in someone, at the end of the day when you are free from things that aren't good for you, you are gonna feel free.” 

Earlier this year, the KiNG cleaned up her castle with sister singles “dirty dishes” and “sunny side up.” With the release of SPILT MILK on the horizon, KiNG MALA will also be going out on a short headline run before the holidays. This is after a little visit to Down Under as well! Tickets for US shows will go on sale Monday, September 18th at 9AM local time.

Get ready to protect your peace this fall with KiNG MALA!

LIVE SHOW DATES:

10/12 - The Lansdowne Hotel - Sydney, NSW

10/14 - Yours & Owls Festival - Wollongong, NSW

11/28 - Baby’s All Right - Brooklyn, NY

11/30 - Biltmore Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

12/1 - Madame Lou’s - Seattle, WA

12/6 - The Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

Photo credit: Jade Sadler﻿



